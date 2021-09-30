Congress Is Finding Creative New Ways to Break Itself

This is proving to be a challenging series of complications for lawmakers to address and for reporters to cover. And one can only imagine what ordinary Americans are making of the confusion—for people who are not hyperengaged with Capitol Hill’s machinations but who have been led to believe that they are being ostensibly guided by adult professionals, the bewildering array of crises, conflicts, and coalitions can be pure, undistilled frustration. But let’s throw another emergency on the pile: Lawmakers must also vote to suspend or raise the debt limit before the country defaults. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has anticipated that default will occur on October 18, which could have catastrophic consequences, including the potential loss of six million jobs and wiping out $15 trillion in household wealth.

Republicans are refusing to support Democratic efforts to suspend the debt limit. On Monday, Senate Republicans blocked a continuing resolution, or C.R., funding the government through early December, because the bill also included a debt limit suspension. (Congress is expected to pass a “clean” C.R. not including a debt ceiling extension on Thursday, thus avoiding a shutdown.)

With all of these crises coming to a head, and with no clear resolution, it behooves us to ask: Is this normal? Or is Congress more dysfunctional than ever?