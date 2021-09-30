Congress Is Finding Creative New Ways to Break Itself

Congress is careening toward a series of manufactured crises this week: a looming government shutdown that will likely be averted close to the last moment and an intraparty spat among Democrats over whether to vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill without first approving massive legislation containing a host of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities.

The government will run out of funding at midnight on Thursday, which is also the arbitrary deadline agreed to by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vote on the bipartisan bill. Dozens of House progressives have vowed to sink the infrastructure bill unless the Build Back Better Act—which is still being negotiated—is passed first. Pelosi can unilaterally push back the vote on the bipartisan bill; as she and her allies are fond of saying, the speaker does not put a bill on the floor if she does not have the votes to pass it.

This is proving to be a challenging series of complications for lawmakers to address and for reporters to cover. And one can only imagine what ordinary Americans are making of the confusion—for people who are not hyperengaged with Capitol Hill’s machinations but who have been led to believe that they are being ostensibly guided by adult professionals, the bewildering array of crises, conflicts, and coalitions can be pure, undistilled frustration. But let’s throw another emergency on the pile: Lawmakers must also vote to suspend or raise the debt limit before the country defaults. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has anticipated that default will occur on October 18, which could have catastrophic consequences, including the potential loss of six million jobs and wiping out $15 trillion in household wealth.