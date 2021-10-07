No Time to Die Breaks Down the Glamour of James Bond

For there is a comic Bond and a tragic Bond, and one won’t let you forget the other for long: As soon as Bond achieves any kind of emotional depth or dimensionality, traditionally, he will lash out with a boob honk and cut the tension dead. This resistant, comic Bond is the one Scott Bradfield recently described as “skin-deep” in Fleming’s novels: a man who has “no depths worth exploring; he is a cold, detached observer of men, women, bedrooms, casino decor, and meals,” “a hard, fetishized surface of clothes and ingrained affectations.” Sean Connery, who played the first movie Bond in Dr. No, in 1962, is the ultimate author of this style. In 1968, he told journalist Oriana Fallaci that he demanded to play the role “tongue-in-cheek, so people could laugh” and ultimately accept Bond’s existence more easily. The result, he said, is that “today” (meaning 1968, but it’s certainly also true now), “Bond is accepted to such an extent that even philosophers take the trouble to analyze him, even intellectuals enjoy defending him or attacking him.”

Connery did not think his flippancy made Bond minor, but the opposite. “Bond is important,” he said: “this invincible superman that every man would like to copy, that every woman would like to conquer, this dream we all have of survival.” That hint of existential problems and ghosts flitting around the glam spy game is exactly what the puns and crude humor continually yank us back from—the brink of the deeper, tragic Bond. This is the Bond who is married and widowed in short order in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) and, boob-honking aside, battles his grief in Licence to Kill and The Living Daylights. The tragic Bond movie takes us on dark adventures, in which the hero goes rogue and his loyalty to the British government wavers. These Bond movies take themselves quite seriously, as if to distinguish 007 from Austin Powers in the 2000s and Indiana Jones in the 1980s, both of whom do their own spin on Bond.

Léa Seydoux, who plays Madeleine Swann, the love interest in No Time to Die, has even celebrated the fact that Bond is less, as she charmingly puts it, “misogyne” during Craig’s tenure—a sure sign that the comic Bond’s carapace has softened somewhat. No Time to Die is, like all of the Daniel Craig movies, a mostly tragic film, since the movie culture of the 2000s required that he achieve some Christopher Nolan–level complexity in order to be a hit.