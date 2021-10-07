No Time to Die Breaks Down the Glamour of James Bond

In the course of researching this review of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, I rewatched License to Kill (1989), one of my favorites. In it, Timothy Dalton is a dark Bond, a grieving thug running amok in the fictional Republic of Isthmus after the murder of his friend, and the closest forerunner to Craig’s gritty debut in Casino Royale (2006). About halfway into the film, however, there came a moment I had never noticed before. It’s night, and Bond is rappelling softly down the ornamented facade of a casino to seek revenge on his friend’s killers. At the same time as his hand comes to rest on the bare breast of a mermaid depicted in statuary on the front of the building, a car sounds its horn in the street below. Dalton pauses, smirking into the night. The moment is unmistakeable: a boob honk.

I paused the movie, took a breath, and wondered exactly how to go about writing a serious review of a boob-honking franchise. One might argue that the topless mermaid is a figure of the anonymous Bond girl, frozen into an immutable stereotype, in contrast to “James Bond,” an entity so powerful that he transcends the limitations of individual actors and moments in history. But it’s the sheer absurdity of this joke, which is an extreme example of Bond’s signature smutty puns (like the line, “I thought Christmas only comes once a year,” delivered to a girl named Christmas), that seems to shield Bond from serious contemplation, giving him a curiously hard surface, even a callous quality—one that shrugs off all critical gazes.

For there is a comic Bond and a tragic Bond, and one won’t let you forget the other for long: As soon as Bond achieves any kind of emotional depth or dimensionality, traditionally, he will lash out with a boob honk and cut the tension dead. This resistant, comic Bond is the one Scott Bradfield recently described as “skin-deep” in Fleming’s novels: a man who has “no depths worth exploring; he is a cold, detached observer of men, women, bedrooms, casino decor, and meals,” “a hard, fetishized surface of clothes and ingrained affectations.” Sean Connery, who played the first movie Bond in Dr. No, in 1962, is the ultimate author of this style. In 1968, he told journalist Oriana Fallaci that he demanded to play the role “tongue-in-cheek, so people could laugh” and ultimately accept Bond’s existence more easily. The result, he said, is that “today” (meaning 1968, but it’s certainly also true now), “Bond is accepted to such an extent that even philosophers take the trouble to analyze him, even intellectuals enjoy defending him or attacking him.”