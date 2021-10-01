The Many Saints of Newark and the Tragedy of the Made Man

In an essay in the New York Times Magazine this week, titled “Why Is Every Young Person in America Watching The Sopranos?” Willy Staley attributed the show’s pandemic-era surge in popularity to its relatable pessimism, the resonance between our own “era of crisis across just about every major institution in American life” and the show’s concern with the decline and fall of American civilization. In Tony Soprano’s first therapy session with Dr. Melfi, Staley observes, Tony identifies his sense of living at the end of something, amid the ruins of a better past: “The morning of the day I got sick,” Tony says, “I’d been thinking: It’s good to be in something from the ground floor. I came too late for that, I know. But lately, I’m getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over.”

The Sopranos was always a show about the intergenerational trauma of patriarchy and its ill effects beyond the family, across society.

Staley’s essay attributes a similar feeling of belatedness to young online leftists today, quoting a Sopranos-loving Chapo Trap House host, who says “You don’t flee a burning Rome with your beautiful beloved in your arms, barely escaping a murderous horde of barbarians; you sit down for 18 hours a day, enjoy fewer things than you used to, and take on the worst qualities of your parents while you watch your kids take on the worst qualities of you.”

Personally, I don’t think it’s the pessimism of The Sopranos that makes it so relatable, but the show’s celebration of misinterpretation as a key element of paternalism. By showing a “real” Dickie Moltisanti of the 1960s who is nothing like the man Tony Soprano idealized, the movie argues that Tony’s whole motivation as a character is down to a misunderstanding. We even learn that—just as Tony will later agonize over whether A.J. knows what he does for a living—Dickie wanted to keep Tony out of the business. Misunderstanding is, after all, the key tragedy of organized crime, as consistently portrayed in television and movies: Made men like Tony frequently, tragically misunderstand each other, and kill the wrong person or execute justice unreliably.

The tragically broken, lie-riddled masculinity of Tony Soprano works as a metaphor for the delusions we live by and the gendered imaginations that bring us late-modern saints, robed in zippered velour. The Many Saints of Newark is a portrait of masculinity as an interlocking process of deceptions, one that ultimately finds in the glamour of masculinity an ideology that drives people insane. Structured by Tony’s panic attacks and therapy sessions with Dr. Melfi, The Sopranos was always a show about the intergenerational trauma of patriarchy and its ill effects beyond the family, across society. Tony has to lie if he wants both his home life and the mob’s machine to run smoothly. This mandatory double consciousness gives Tony’s everyday relationships a sense of falsity—one that the prequel insists is among the legacies he inherited from the men he admired the most.