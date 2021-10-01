The Many Saints of Newark and the Tragedy of the Made Man

Despite his talent for manliness, living up to all these masculine typologies nearly drives Tony himself insane. His son, A.J., as Willy Staley pointed out in his essay on The Sopranos this week, never comes close to an imitation of his father: A.J.’s failures of manliness instead foreshadow “the coming era of male dysfunction: aimlessness, video games, economic uselessness, nu-metal and of course, that inheritance from Anthony Sr., depression.” Father figures whose expectations crush their sons are made more powerful by death, rather than less. Tony Soprano, who is both doubly dead and doubly a dad, looms massively over his son in particular and culture in general. A new prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, takes up the unfinished business of Tony’s toxic (he literally dumps asbestos in a lake) paternalism to examine its origins in his own father figures.

The Many Saints of Newark is set in the Sopranos universe, written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner, and directed by Alan Taylor. All worked on the original series. The film opens on Tony’s childhood in the 1950s, with his 11-year-old self played by William Ludwig—an extremely convincing young Tony and one of a number of actors whose resemblance to their older selves on the show is uncanny, particularly Alexandra Intrator as teen Janice Soprano, Corey Stoll as Uncle Junior, Vera Farmiga (plus nose prosthesis) as Livia, and, later, Michael Gandolfini, James’s son, as Tony at the diffident age of 16.

The film provides an extended backstory for the television series, riffing on basic biographical facts that the show established in a flashback episode, “Down Neck,” from season one. In that episode, a Tony Soprano of about 10 years old saw his dad beat up a guy named Rocco in the streets of Newark and understood in a flash who his father and his many uncles, who were not all related to him by blood, truly were. The early scenes of the movie are impressionistic, even vague, resembling Tony’s own shifting perceptions. He sees men in white socks and black leather shoes beating each other up, but he’s not sure what’s going on, and neither are we.