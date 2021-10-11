Why Norma McCorvey Switched Sides

McCluskey connected her to a friend and fellow attorney, Linda Coffee, who was looking for someone like her. Coffee had become convinced that she could make the case that abortion laws in Texas denied a woman her right to privacy. She wanted to challenge the laws, but she needed a pregnant woman who wished to have an abortion to serve as a plaintiff in a lawsuit. By the time Coffee and her co-counsel Sarah Weddington met McCorvey, however, she was likely already at 20 weeks—too late to have an abortion even in the few states where it was legal. They explained to her that it was unlikely that she’d be able to have an abortion, but didn’t totally rule it out. McCorvey agreed to go ahead.

To Coffee, McCorvey seemed like the perfect plaintiff: She was a woman in Texas seeking an abortion who didn’t have the money to go to California to get one. Beyond that, the lawyers seemed not only to be unconcerned with their client but almost actively uninterested in her. Just before they met their plaintiff, Prager notes, Weddington had helped write the American Bar Association’s ethics code, which stipulated that a lawyer should work “solely for the benefit of his client”; but in McCorvey’s case, the lawyers seemed to have bigger concerns in mind. They didn’t try to help her get an abortion—even though Weddington was part of an abortion referral network, and had had one herself in Mexico a few years prior. And they did not involve her in the legal process, beyond having her sign the affidavit. McCorvey was a means to an end.

By the time the Supreme Court made its decision in 1973, McCorvey had given birth, and her baby, now living with adoptive parents, was a toddler. When she found out that her lawyers had prevailed, she was wallpapering her home with her girlfriend, Connie Gonzales—about as far away from the spotlight as she could be. She made her identity known in an undramatic fashion: A reporter from the Baptist Press called Coffee for comment, and Coffee passed his number to McCorvey, who called him back. She was quoted in a brief article saying, “It’s great to know that other women will not have to go through what I did.” But later that year, a reporter from Good Housekeeping called, wanting to profile her. McCorvey seized the opportunity to reinvent herself. She claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of an ex-husband and said, falsely, that the child at the center of the famous case was a result of rape, rather than a brief affair. Those were not the only lies she told the press. As the years went on, Prager writes, Norma’s lies included “ever more tales of sexual violence that by all accounts Norma did not suffer,” including an alleged rape by a nun in school, by a cousin, by a stranger in Dallas, and by three men in Georgia.