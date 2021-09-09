Is It Finally Curtains for Roe?

Here, as in Dobbs, both constitutional text and history, as well as the court’s own precedent, require the same result—upholding the lower court decision. After all, at the same time the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment drafted that amendment, they also enacted a long list of race-conscious legislation designed to guarantee equality of opportunity for all persons regardless of race. The Supreme Court’s repeated rulings upholding universities’ use of race as one factor in admissions decisions are entirely consistent with that history. In other words, if the court ultimately decides to take up this case, it—no less than Dobbs—will be a real test of the justices’ commitment to the text and history of the Constitution, as well as to the court’s own precedent.

While those three cases are likely to dominate headlines about the court this term, they’re hardly the only important ones on the docket. The court will also be deciding, among many other matters, whether individuals can challenge conduct that has a disparate impact on the basis of disability, whether an important federal civil rights law allows plaintiffs to recover damages for emotional distress, and whether it is constitutional for a state to provide students with funding for private schools but prohibit them from attending schools that provide religious instruction.

Moreover, if past is prologue, the court’s merits docket will not be the only place where the court makes new law in the coming year. In recent years, the Supreme Court has been increasingly using its orders in response to emergency applications—what has been called its “shadow docket”—to make new law, even though those cases do not receive the full briefing, oral argument, and detailed written opinions that cases on its merits docket do. Last term, the court routinely used the shadow docket to mandate religious exemption to Covid regulations. This year, the court may consider major challenges to Biden administration policies as part of its shadow docket. In August, the court refused to put on hold a district court order requiring the Biden administration to try to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces many people to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings.

Whatever other issues the court tackles, one thing is for sure: This coming term is going to present a number of key tests for the court and its members. What they do in these cases will have huge implications for the American people—and for the legitimacy of the court itself.