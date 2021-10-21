Red America’s Compassion Fatigue: A Report From Mobile, Alabama

Delta patients, it seemed, needed ICU-level care from the moment they entered the emergency room, said Tomlinson. Staff worried about the hospital’s oxygen supply, and whether the building’s infrastructure could handle running so many breathing machines at once. As soon as a Covid-19 ward was set up, it would fill, Tomlinson said. In one single 24-hour period, 12 patients died of Covid-19. “I’ve been here 25 years; I’ve never seen numbers like this,” Tomlinson told me. “Was there a warning? Yes. Did I think it would be this bad? No.” For staff that had weathered 15 months of the pandemic’s ups and downs, the surge was unbearably dark. “What more can we take?” said Sandy Rodriguez, a nurse at Springhill. Rodriguez said that when she tries to sleep after her shifts, she dreams of her patients’ faces and of the ICU’s never-ending beeps and alarms. “Sometimes you work all night in your sleep.”



After wrapping up my interviews at Springhill, I cried in the parking lot. I thought of Rodriguez, who couldn’t escape the nightmare. I thought of Anderson, whose friend died in a hospital bed that weekend. I thought of Wilson, and the look in her eyes when she talked about how close some patients were to death before they changed their minds about the vaccine. It was as mysterious as God to me how anyone could go on like this. I found myself driving to a liquor store. As I opened the door to the beer cooler, I overheard a customer as he made his purchase. “99.9 percent survival rate,” he told the cashier. “Don’t believe the hype.”

About an hour and a half into my conversation with Kevin Lee outside Soul Caffeine, the discussion turned to what felt to him like the health system’s imminent collapse. One day earlier, doctors in South Florida staged a brief walkout in protest of unvaccinated patients. Texas health care policymakers were discussing whether to take into account a person’s vaccine status when triaging. Mobile had issued an alert that demand for emergency medical care had outstripped the city’s ambulance supply. Jason Valentine, a Mobile County physician, got national news coverage for announcing he would no longer see patients who were not vaccinated against Covid-19. “At what point will everybody break down?” Lee asked me.

A young woman one table over interrupted us with a shaking voice. “I’m unvaccinated,” she said, “and there is not anything, jail or death, that would make me do it.” (A few minutes later, she repeated this shocking perceived martyrdom a second time: “I would gladly die.”) We sat stunned as she launched into a breathless spectacle of paranoia and pain. She knew people who’ve been injured and maimed by the shot. She knew that the vaccine research used aborted fetal cells. She knew that pharmaceutical companies own and operate both the media and the Food and Drug Administration, neither of which could be trusted to tell the truth or serve the public’s best interests. She knew that her vaccination status didn’t prevent the Covid-19’s spread—and that, actually, the vaccine was driving mutations in the virus. And above all, she knew that she felt the vaccine posed a greater risk to her health than Covid-19. “You can’t say, ‘Set yourself on fire to keep me safe,’” she told us. “Not doing it has nothing to do with not caring.” In her eyes, it is stunningly clear, we are the monsters.

“I’m normally a very sweet person, but I just want to cry listening to your conversation, because it’s very hurtful, the segregation that’s happening,” she said. “I know far more unvaccinated people than I know vaccinated. There are way more people not willing. And I’m sorry if that bums you out.” Lee, who had remained composed during the entire eight-minute exchange, told her sincerely, “I’m sorry you feel so persecuted by this.” Without a word, she shook her head, packed up her belongings and walked off, on the verge of tears.

“Someone’s watching them 24/7,” said Rodriguez, the ICU nurse, of her Covid-19 patients. Whether she was referring to God or hospital staff, I could not tell. I do not think the distinction matters. She recounted for me the scene she dreaded most, the one that clung to her even in sleep once a shift ended.

On their insides, the critically ill Covid-19 patients are obliterated, lungs pulped into mush and other organs cascading into failure. On the outside, they are visibly terrified. They are what Rodriguez calls “air hungry.” Each minute, they grasp at 40 to 60 shallow, crackling breaths—about three times as many as a healthy adult would draw in the same time span. Rodriguez ratchets up her efforts to save them. But with the Delta variant, she said, as treatment escalates, the patients typically decline.

At some point, Rodriguez will lay her hands on their chest. She will lock into their eyes. She will press down meaningfully on their ribs, to shepherd their breath away from panic. “Slow,” she says. “Deep.” She prays with oxygen. “We’re in this together.”



But the air runs out for the patients, who suck at it with desperate gasps. Rodriguez extends a blessing under her palms. With patience and faith—and someone to bear witness and ward off life’s longest solitude—another breath may come. It is the purest testimonial I heard during my time in Mobile, but it is one Rodriguez has lived many times over. At the end of each one, Rodriguez stands alone and weary. “I wish people could see that,” she told me, our eyes wet. “I think it would change their mind.”