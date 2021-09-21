Vaccine Mandates and the God-Given Right to Spread Covid

One advantage for those proposing vaccine mandates is that no major religious group forbids vaccination outright, even two Christian denominations that are well known for refusing some medical practices on religious grounds. Jehovah’s Witnesses, who oppose blood transfusions on biblical grounds, view vaccination as a “personal choice.” The Christian Science movement, which generally uses prayer in lieu of medical treatment, recently noted that it has “appreciated vaccination exemptions and sought to use them conscientiously and responsibly when they have been granted.” At the same time, it said that it “isn’t a dogmatic thing” and that members are “free to make their own choices on all life-decisions, in obedience to the law, including whether or not to vaccinate.”

But that does not mean there won’t be grounds for challenges from members of larger denominations. Some Catholic bishops in the United States, for example, raised concerns earlier this year about the use of fetal cell lines in vaccine development. Cell lines derived from two Dutch abortions in the 1970s and 1980s played a role in researching and creating the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. (Pfizer and Moderna only used the cell lines to test their efficacy.) The Vatican’s leading doctrinal organ issued a statement last December that asserted receiving the vaccine was still “morally acceptable” to combat the spread of the virus in the absence of a more ethical alternative. And Pope Francis described the Covid-19 vaccines as “an act of love” and “a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Non-Catholics like Lahmeyer aren’t obligated to follow the Vatican’s view on the matter, of course, but even some Catholics are resisting the church’s stance. Earlier this month, a group of Catholic doctors and nurses (along with one Baptist nurse who happened to agree with them) in New York sued the state to block its mandate for health care workers to get vaccinated, citing religious grounds. In their complaint, they stated they sided with “certain Catholic bishops” who oppose vaccination because of the fetal cell lines. “[We] do not accept the opinion—expressed by certain other Catholic bishops, the Pope included—that there is a therapeutically proportional reason to resort to abortion-connected vaccines which can justify ‘remote’ cooperation in abortion,” the plaintiffs explained. A federal judge granted their request for a temporary restraining order against the mandate while legal challenges work their way through the courts.