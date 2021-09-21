Vaccine Mandates and the God-Given Right to Spread Covid

Antonin Scalia, writing for the court in Smith, rejected the use of the Free Exercise Clause to bypass basic acts of governance. “The rule respondents favor would open the prospect of constitutionally required religious exemptions from civic obligations of almost every conceivable kind,” Scalia noted, listing off all sorts of general laws from which various litigants have tried and failed to obtain religious exemptions—traffic laws, child labor laws, and “compulsory vaccination laws”—in his parade of horribles. “The First Amendment’s protection of religious liberty does not require this,” he concluded. Though his reference to vaccine mandates does not carry the full weight of precedent, it underscores how the court generally viewed them before the right turned them into a culture-war issue.

At the same time, Smith also highlighted the perils that come with these types of cases. Scalia argued that the alternative would be for courts to constantly scrutinize and weigh individual litigants’ religious beliefs. “It is no more appropriate for judges to determine the ‘centrality’ of religious beliefs before applying a ‘compelling interest’ test in the free exercise field, than it would be for them to determine the ‘importance’ of ideas before applying the compelling-interest test in the free speech field,” he wrote. “What principle of law or logic can be brought to bear to contradict a believer’s assertion that a particular act is ‘central’ to his personal faith? Judging the centrality of different religious practices is akin to the unacceptable business of evaluating the relative merits of differing religious claims.”

Employment Division v. Smith is controversial among some conservative legal scholars for closing off judicial remedies for certain religious freedom claims. Congress restored many of them through federal legislation with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act soon thereafter. The justices declined to overturn Smith when given the opportunity earlier this year in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. In a concurring opinion, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh said it was not necessary to resolve the dispute before them and raised concerns about what the post-Smith landscape would look like for religious freedom claims. With three new justices in a four-year timespan, the court is still getting its bearings on where it now stands.

As I’ve noted before, the Roberts court has largely avoided the impulse to micromanage public health measures aimed at ending the pandemic. And in recent years, the Supreme Court has been markedly more friendly toward religious freedom claims in general. One scholarly survey of cases found that the Roberts court ruled in favor of such claims roughly 81 percent of the time, a success rate higher than under any previous generation of justices in the last 70 years. These two tendencies may now be on a collision course; one will, eventually, have to give way.