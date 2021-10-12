A Simple Plan for Biden to Lower Gas Prices and End Fossil Fuel Hegemony

There’s a global energy crisis, or rather a few different, interrelated ones. There’s also a lot of opportunistic hype. As heat bills surge in the UK and gas prices soar in the U.S., right-wingers in the U.S. and Europe have eagerly blamed high prices here and shortages there on overzealous government climate policies, green movements, and the now-trendy use of the phrases ESG and net-zero among corporate investors. This argument is rubbish. But there’s a reason the fossil fuel industry’s more reliable boosters are repeating it far and wide: If politicians carefully consider their options right now, they could set the stage for a sustainable and shortage-free future—and end fossil fuel supremacy for good.

So far, the Biden White House has steered well clear of any challenge to fossil fuel producers. Among the reasons American consumers are facing relatively high prices right now is that, after years of hemorrhaging investor cash, oil and gas producers treated the shock of the pandemic as a wake-up call to strategically constrain production, allowing prices to rise rather than flooding the market with excess supply. For the most part that worked, with higher prices making way for the sorts of costly unconventional production that has dominated U.S. oil and gas sector since the Great Recession.

But there are other problems too, both here and abroad: Economies’ boom back from pandemic shutdowns have seen a spate of supply chain issues involving everything from semiconductors to couches, dubbed the “Everything Shortage” by The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson. Flooding in China’s biggest coal-producing region, Shanxi, knocked 60 mines out of commission. That’s sparked industrial fuel shortages, prompting the government to try and get power flowing by any means necessary. Russian state-owned oil giant Gazprom is only honoring long-term supply contracts to Europe, in what both the U.S. and European Parliament have been quick to argue is a cynical bid to extort European support for its Nordstream 2 pipeline. Earthquakes caused the Netherlands to shut down its Groningen gas field, which might ordinarily pitch in amid a crunch. It all looks, British author Richard Seymour wrote recently, like “a gathering of apparently unrelated shocks.”

