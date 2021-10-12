A Simple Plan for Biden to Lower Gas Prices and End Fossil Fuel Hegemony

But there are other problems, too, both here and abroad: Economies’ boom back from pandemic shutdowns have seen a spate of supply chain issues involving everything from semiconductors to couches, dubbed the “Everything Shortage” by The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson. Flooding in China’s biggest coal-producing region, Shanxi, knocked 60 mines out of commission. That’s sparked industrial fuel shortages, prompting the government to try and get power flowing by any means necessary. Russian state-owned oil giant Gazprom is only honoring long-term supply contracts to Europe, in what both the U.S. and European Parliament have been quick to argue is a cynical bid to extort European support for its Nordstream 2 pipeline. Earthquakes caused the Netherlands to shut down its Groningen gas field, which might ordinarily pitch in amid a crunch. It all looks, British author Richard Seymour wrote recently, like “a gathering of apparently unrelated shocks.”



The world is experiencing an unmanaged—read: unplanned—decline of the fossil fuel sector. It’s a bit like a very old beloved pet whose health has been waning for some time, whose owners have spared no expense on treatments. Those have worked for a while to fend off some catastrophic ailments. There are moments when they seem like their old self. But continuing to spend a small fortune keeping them alive amid conditions that keep piling up—hoping they’ll return to some dignified quality of life, despite all evidence to the contrary—isn’t doing either party much good. Unlike that old pet, the fossil fuel sector’s continued existence is a threat to the foundations of human civilization, and it’s shitting all over the future.

Declining investment in oil and gas drilling and export infrastructure is a good thing, in line with the International Energy Agency’s recommendations this spring to stop developing new reserves, end the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, and phase out virtually all coal- and oil-fired power plants by 2040 in order to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). But we still live in an economic system built, foundation to capstone, around fossil fuels. Bringing lots of renewable power online in the short term can help to address rising demand, but the energy incumbents are powerful and lots of people still depend on them to pay the bills and turn on the lights.