Jon Gruden’s Emails Are a Symptom of the NFL’s Cultural Rot

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, two days after 10-year-old emails in which he used a racial trope when referring to DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFL Players Association, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden insisted there was nothing left to talk about. “I’m not gonna answer all these questions today,” he said shortly after the Raiders lost to the Chicago Bears. “I think I’ve addressed it already. I can’t remember a lot of the things that transpired 10 or 12 years ago, but I stand here in front of everybody, apologizing. I know I don’t have an ounce of racism in me. I’m a guy who takes pride in leading people together, and I’ll continue to do that for the rest of my life. And again, I apologize to De Smith, and anybody that I have offended.”

Gruden was ready to move on—and so, it seemed, was the NFL. The Raiders coach was arguably past his prime; he won his last Super Bowl in 2003 and spent much of the 2010s in the broadcast booth. But he was safely ensconced in year three of a record-breaking 10-year, $100 million coaching contract and the beneficiary of deep connections from decades of experience in the league. With his contract and his connections safely in hand, it looked for all the world that Gruden was going to see this through.

His career trajectory underwent a rapid reversal on Monday evening, after The New York Times published several other emails Gruden had exchanged as part of a thread with Bruce Allen, who was then the general manager of what is now the Washington Football Team, as well as several business figures, including the CEO of Hooters. In these missives, Gruden referred to Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, with an anti-gay slur and as a “clueless football pussy,” and accused the league of forcing the St. Louis Rams to draft a gay player for P.R. purposes. In other emails, Gruden mocked female referees and suggested that NFL players should be terminated for kneeling during the National Anthem. The emails also included photos of scantily clad Washington cheerleaders. (Gruden’s younger brother, Jay, served as Washington’s coach from 2014 to 2019; the organization has been accused of maintaining a toxic workplace amid a myriad of sexual harassment scandals that preceded his tenure as coach.) Not long after the Times investigation was published, Gruden resigned.

