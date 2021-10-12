Jon Gruden’s Emails Are a Symptom of the NFL’s Cultural Rot

Gruden’s role within the ESPN Extended Universe was that of the network’s on-call coach: He hosted, for instance, Gruden’s QB Camp, where he worked with young quarterbacks. Above all, he was the audience’s stand-in for the coaches on the field who were making the calls on which he was commenting. It was during his tenure at ESPN that Gruden sent the emails that ultimately cost him his second act as an NFL head coach. (Gruden still has deep connections at the network. Not long after Gruden spoke to the press on Sunday, ESPN’s Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy, himself a former coach, leapt to his defense, using their perches on the network to insist he wasn’t racist—or at least that he had never been racist around them.)



Gruden’s swashbuckling, imperious manner has taken a hit in Las Vegas, but it’s on full display in the leaked emails: Here is someone showing you again and again who they are, with no fear of consequence. He is speaking as arguably one of the NFL’s most important voices to one of its general managers and showing exactly what he thinks about women, Black people, and members of the LGBTQ community. These emails were zinging around even as the league ramped up its effort to appeal to a broader audience and take its macho image down a notch. In them, Gruden demonstrates an unalloyed contempt for this mission. Or to put it another way, Gruden’s retrograde opinions, and their wide acceptance among those with whom he shared them, illuminate the extent to which those efforts are a sham, a weak and half-baked attempt at reforming an institution that has no sincere interest in the changes its marketing campaign pretends to take seriously.



There is an element of P.R. in Gruden’s firing, as well. His gargantuan contract may have seemed like job security, but the Raiders are a relative nonentity on the NFL’s power rankings. The league has made deep investment in its attempt to keep up appearances as an open and inclusive league; in recent years, the NFL has decorated its stadiums with “End Racism” banners and embedded similar messaging within its broadcasts. Even though the league was well aware of Gruden’s emails before they leaked, it now, as Slate’s Alex Kirshner wrote, won’t have to “publicly square” his continued employment with its various social justice campaigns.

