The Laughable Defenses of Trump’s Personal Coup Lawyer

Why did it rest its defense of Eastman on this fallacious foundation? I am not telepathic, so I cannot say for certain why Klingenstein and Williams took this approach. Perhaps they were misinformed about the nature of the criticism that Eastman had faced. Maybe they came across some criticism of him that I have missed. (They did not provide a citation for any of the “almost universally false news accounts” in their post.) What I can say, generally speaking, is that it is far easier to debunk a nonexistent allegation about Eastman than the real ones that his critics have leveled.

In the spirit of exploration, let’s replace “ask” with another verb. Did Eastman “advise” that Pence could overturn the election or decide the validity of electoral votes? His original two-page memo points toward “yes” on both counts. In it, Eastman theorized that Pence could break from the procedures laid down in the Electoral Count Act of 1887, skip certain Biden-won states until the others were counted, and then announce that because of “disputes” in those states, “there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those States.” Had Pence done so, the math would have tilted in Trump’s favor. “There are at this point 232 votes for Trump, 222 votes for Biden,” Eastman wrote. “Pence then gavels President Trump as re-elected.” In this scenario, Pence would have both decided the validity of electoral votes and, in doing so, overturned an election that Biden won in favor of Trump and himself.

Now, according to Eastman, he didn’t actually make this argument to Pence directly during a pivotal early-January Oval Office meeting with himself, Pence, and Trump. The New York Times reported that Eastman said he “told Pence that he might have the power, but that it would be foolish for him to exercise it until state legislatures certified a new set of electors for Trump—something that had not happened.” Assuming that that’s true, however, Eastman still advised the Trump campaign in the two-page memo that Pence could take unilateral action. Since Pence was Trump’s running mate at the time and part of the Trump campaign, there’s a strong case to be made that it counts as advising Pence in a roundabout way. But at that point we’re engaging in the sort of hypertechnical hair-splitting that Eastman and the Claremont Institute apparently enjoy.