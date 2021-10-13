The Laughable Defenses of Trump’s Personal Coup Lawyer

The first sign that Eastman is not being fully forthright here is that he flits back and forth on whether any illegal conduct actually happened. “The memo’s proposals aimed to prevent certification of a potentially illegal election—and this is what the hounds call ‘overturning the election’ and urging a ‘coup,’” Eastman claimed. He’s just speculating, folks! But an “illegal election” does not sound so “potential” just a few sentences earlier when he complains about election-law disputes between the Trump campaign and various state officials. “These illegalities, without question, took place,” he asserted. No state or federal judge has agreed.

Why does the distinction matter? Because Eastman wants to cast his role in the lead-up to January 6 as an academic exercise on the nature of the Twelfth Amendment and the practicalities of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 instead of something closer to reality: He played a part in a plot to disrupt the orderly transfer of American power on dubious legal and factual grounds. Indeed, in the longer second memo he drafted for the Trump campaign, Eastman is even more unequivocal that something nefarious had happened and that drastic action should be taken.

“I have outlined the likely results of each of the above scenarios, but I should also point out that we are facing a constitutional crisis much bigger than the winner of this particular election,” Eastman wrote. “If the illegality and fraud that demonstrably occurred here is allowed to stand—and the Supreme Court has signaled unmistakably that it will not do anything about it—then the sovereign people no longer control the direction of their government, and we will have ceased to be a self-governing people. The stakes could not be higher.”

This is the moral equivalent of a schoolyard bully telling you to stop hitting yourself. There is no evidence of any serious or significant fraud in the 2020 presidential election, let alone enough to taint the outcome. Eastman’s entire argument was premised on a lie spread by Trump to deny his defeat and hold on to power regardless of what the voters wanted. In baselessly arguing that Americans “will have ceased to be a self-governing people” if Trump did not retain office, he pushed the country closer to that very outcome. If Eastman were just shooting the breeze during lunch with his colleagues in the Claremont Institute break room, that would be one thing. But in reality, he was providing a reckless president with a quasi-constitutional road map to wreck American democracy.