Has the Time Come for Biden to Knock Some Heads on Capitol Hill?

At the same time though the White House has moved to a different phase of negotiations. Susan Rice, the director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, has become more visible in negotiations on the Hill, oftentimes spotted going in and out of meetings with White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese. Rice, according to multiple administration officials, has been involved in the reconciliation package talks for months, and lawmakers have looked to her as one of the point people within the administration on topics that fall under the DPC’s purview: Health care, childcare, housing. Deese and Rice have been “tag teaming” those meetings, one administration official said. “It’s just that as the negotiations have come to a head, she’s become a little more visible,” the official added.

But veterans of past major Democratic policy battles warn about the limits of a White House that throws up its hands and says enough is enough. The White House has already gone out to the states, looking to rally support among the broader public by having Biden himself stump in key congressional districts. He has also used the power of the Oval Office to try and win over lawmakers like Sinema and Manchin.

“Having dealt with situations like this, there is a point where the administration really doesn’t have a lot of leverage,” said former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle. “They can use the media. They can use the president’s Oval Office presence to bring people down and persuade as much as they can but ultimately there isn’t a lot of leverage and when you’re at 50-50 and almost 50-50 in the House every person is in a position to veto a particular proposal.”

But Daschle said so far, the White House has played its hand well in the negotiations. “I think the Administration has played it about right. They’ve got to give the leaders enough flexibility,” Daschle said.