Has the Time Come for Biden to Knock Some Heads on Capitol Hill?

That’s left top progressive negotiators exasperated and confused. It’s also helping to force Democrats to take a long hard look at their options going forward. “The time is now long overdue for Senators Manchin and Sinema to tell us exactly where they are standing,” Senator Bernie Sanders said during a conference call on Tuesday. “Do they want to cut childcare? Do they not want to negotiate with the pharmaceutical [industry] and have Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices? They don’t want paid family medical leave? They don’t want us to be aggressive in terms of climate or affordable housing or community colleges? What do they want?”

Some Democrats argue that they are fast approaching a point where the White House is going to have to make a tough call for congressional negotiators. “I think there is this frustration—or reticence—that the White House isn’t seeing us through this period,” said the former Senate Democratic chief of staff. “[Chuck] Schumer doesn’t want to be the bad cop, right? … [Nancy] Pelosi can’t do it because the vast majority of her caucus is the progressive caucus. So we’ve got this constellation of political interests.”

White House officials and those close to the negotiations say the White House isn’t quite at the point where it’s going to say time’s up for Congress and decide the next course of action. Congressional Democratic officials say right now lowering the price tag or cutting out specific proposals are both still on the table as negotiations continue. “The White House isn’t quite yet at the point where they’re going to have to decide between a “carrot” or “stick thing (yet),” one administration official said.