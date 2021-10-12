The Democrats’ Fear of Assigning a Number to the Debt Ceiling Is Lame and Ridiculous

Washington, D.C. is the only place where the word “reconciliation” is an invitation to fight. I advised the Democrats last week (“Nobody Gives A Rat’s Ass Whether the Debt Ceiling Gets Folded Into Reconciliation”) to be magnanimous in their victory over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who blinked in a standoff over whether to raise the debt ceiling. McConnell had been insisting that the Democrats put the debt-ceiling increase into the $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill and then pass it by majority vote without any votes from Republicans. (Reconciliation bills can’t be filibustered.) But under pressure, McConnell agreed to help lift the debt ceiling just enough to keep the government running until December 3, leaving Democrats plenty of time to fold the next debt-limit increase into the reconciliation bill. The absence of sufficient time was, Democrats had said, the reason not to put the debt ceiling increase into reconciliation.

What I should have written was that the absence of time was the Democrats’ stated reason not to put the debt ceiling increase into reconciliation. It wasn’t their real reason. Their real reason, which Democrats can’t say out loud because it involves a mild deception, is even more trivial and idiotic than their stated reason. It concerns whether the increase in the debt limit is expressed as a number or whether it’s expressed more vaguely as a deadline for resolving the matter in the future.

If the debt limit is included in reconciliation, Senate rules dictate that it must be expressed as a number, and certain Democratic moderates fret that Republicans will use that number against them in the midterm elections. This reason for opposing a debt ceiling increase through reconciliation is supposed to be a secret. But House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth blurted it out last month. “We can do it through reconciliation,” Yarmuth said on MSNBC. “Leadership has said they don’t want to do that. The reason is if we do that through reconciliation, we actually have to specify a number.“ Immediately, McConnell’s press secretary and communications director pounced. But almost nobody twigged that the Democrats had just confessed that their stated reason for wanting to raise the debt ceiling outside reconciliation was bullshit. The real reason was that they wanted to hide what the debt ceiling was.

