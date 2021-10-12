The Democrats’ Fear of Assigning a Number to the Debt Ceiling Is Lame and Ridiculous

The Democratic moderates fear that if they go on record voting for an even bigger debt ceiling number than today’s $29 trillion, their Republican opponents in 2022 will bludgeon them with it.

The Democratic moderates fear that if they go on record voting for an even bigger debt ceiling number than today’s $29 trillion, their Republican opponents in 2022 will bludgeon them with it. Never mind that the national debt, which drives this conversation, is never a secret. Never mind that their Republican opponents will likelier bludgeon them over the budget deficit, which (unlike the debt ceiling) is something voters actually understand. “It’s silly, I know,” a Democratic senator explained to me. “But the margins are really tight in some of these districts.” As Emily Dickinson might say: The heart fears what it fears.

The clinical term for this fear is math anxiety, or arithmophobia. Symptoms include an elevated heart rate, upset stomach, and an inability to concentrate. It was perhaps this last symptom that prompted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to throw a hissy fit Thursday about McConnell trying to force Democrats into “a drawn-out, convoluted, and risky reconciliation process” that “was simply unacceptable to my caucus.” McConnell answered with a hissy fit of his own, complaining in a letter Friday to President Biden that Schumer’s speech “poisoned the well” and that he would hereafter furnish no more Republican votes to extend the debt limit. Which, if he sticks to that, means the Democrats will be compelled to include the much-feared deficit ceiling number in the reconciliation bill. Which, in spite of it being something McConnell wants, is not an especially troubling prospect.

Really, as The New York Times editorial board pointed out over the weekend, there shouldn’t be a debt limit at all. Having one has seldom restrained debt accumulation. The United States started out with a variety of limits on individual types of debt, such as war bonds or bonds to build the Panama Canal. By 1930, the inflexibility of this arrangement had become a problem, prompting President Herbert Hoover to move toward aggregating these limits. That culminated under President Franklin Roosevelt in the first unified debt ceiling: $65 billion in 1941, or about $1.3 trillion in today’s dollars. Four years later, World War II had pushed that up to $300 billion, or $5.8 trillion in today’s dollars.