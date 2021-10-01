Manchin’s Plan to Shrink Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Bill May Hurt Families in Need

There is also some evidence that the child tax credit doesn’t just help cut child poverty and decrease food insecurity but can aid middle-income children, as well. A cost-benefit analysis by Columbia published in August found that the expanded child tax credit would benefit children across the income distribution, although it would be most helpful for low-income families. Curran said that families with moderate incomes might feel “a real loss” if they were excluded from the benefit, because “they have come to rely on it in their own way.” Moreover, it would reduce the sense among parents across income levels that the child tax credit is a necessary and universal benefit, instead potentially stigmatizing it as yet another welfare benefit.

Another potential area for further means testing is the electric vehicle credit. The current credit of up to $7,500 is available for Americans earning up to $400,000, but there has been some discussion of lowering the income threshold to $100,000. Democratic Representative Dan Kildee, who has proposed an additional $4,500 credit for union-made electric vehicles and a further $500 if using a battery made in the United States, argued that means testing was already included in the bill.

“This iteration of the bill that we wrote has not only [an] income means test but also has a vehicle price means test, so there is some of that built in,” Kildee told reporters in response to a question by The New Republic on Thursday. “Even with other elements, there are means tests built in. There may be differences about where the thresholds ought to be, I get that.”

But Manchin has not just targeted the proposed programs that already include means testing. He has also suggested that some of the programs intended to be available to all Americans, like universal pre-kindergarten and Medicare expansion, should be means tested as well. For his other Democratic colleagues, this is even more of a nonstarter. Part of the benefit of having a universal program is that it benefits everyone, not just low-income families, which means that it creates support among all Americans to keep it—think Medicare, or Social Security.