Funding Universal Pre-K and Not Childcare Would Be a Disaster

Democrats are facing difficult choices as they pare down their reconciliation package. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the party may be considering including funding for pre-Kindergarten while excluding funding for childcare, a scenario that appeals to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. This is alarming. Going down that path would put additional strain on a childcare system that is actively failing, and may leave families in worse shape than before. The idea, originally put forward by the centrist Progressive Policy Institute, must be considered a non-starter.



First, a review of what is being proposed for pre-K and childcare in the package. The pre-K provisions would offer three and four-year-olds universal free access, and would be delivered via schools, Head Start, and private childcare programs. Within seven years, most providers would be expected to hold a bachelor’s degree and to make an equivalent salary to elementary school teachers. For childcare—encompassing younger children and other non-school arrangements—parent fees would be capped at seven percent of income, with low and moderate-income families paying much less. All childcare educators would receive a living wage, and states would put wage scales in place that move educators towards pay parity with their elementary school peers.

The simplest reason for not isolating pre-K is that doing so will cause the rest of the childcare sector—already spiraling badly—to implode. Most childcare programs balance their budgets with four-year-olds because of financial pressures caused by (necessarily!) low adult-to-child ratios for infants and toddlers. In an average state like Virginia, one teacher can care for four infants but 10 four-year-olds; the infants therefore cost more than twice as much. Take away the four-year-olds, and the budgetary math crashes. Research from universal pre-K initiatives in cities and states across the nation have borne out these real-world consequences. New York City’s pre-K program, for instance, led to 2,700 fewer childcare slots.