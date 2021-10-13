Funding Universal Pre-K and Not Childcare Would Be a Disaster

The simplest reason for not isolating pre-K is that doing so will cause the rest of the childcare sector—already spiraling badly—to implode. Most childcare programs balance their budgets with 4-year-olds because of financial pressures caused by (necessarily!) low adult-to-child ratios for infants and toddlers. In an average state like Virginia, one teacher can care for four infants but ten 4-year-olds; the infants therefore cost more than twice as much. Take away the 4-year-olds, and the budgetary math crashes. Research from universal pre-K initiatives in cities and states across the nation have borne out these real-world consequences. New York City’s pre-K program, for instance, led to 2,700 fewer childcare slots.

What’s more, given existing and horrendous staffing shortages, passing only pre-K would sabotage infant and toddler care in America. Think of it this way: What toddler teacher is going to stick around when she could work with 4-year-olds and make double the money? The implications of childcare closures go beyond the littlest children: Fully one-third of current childcare subsidies go to elementary-aged kids who utilize programs for before- and after-school care.

Childcare and pre-K policies must work in tandem.

The question of after-school hours brings up the other gaping flaw in focusing just on pre-K: The programs would be aligned with the public school day and year. As any parent can tell you, jobs don’t operate on an 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., nine-month schedule. Given the more intensive care needs of younger children, letting the childcare sector disintegrate will create more headaches than relief for working parents. Childcare and pre-K policies must work in tandem; it’s more than hand in glove, it’s tendon and ligament.