How the Pandemic Became an Unplanned Experiment in Abolishing the Child Welfare System

It began as a natural, unplanned experiment. In March 2020, when schools shut down to curb the spread of Covid-19, the system charged with keeping kids safe also went on an unprecedented pause. As children sheltered out of sight from teachers, doctors, and other mandated reporters legally obligated to report suspicions of child abuse or neglect, the number of reports plummeted. Poor urban neighborhoods that previously had thousands of children investigated for maltreatment each year experienced a sudden drop in protective workers at doors. Of the investigations that marched onwards, some moved out of families’ homes and onto computer screens. And when child protective workers did come knocking? Many phoned ahead to ensure no one was sick, giving parents a chance to prepare.

Some experts feared the worst: that removed from the watchful eyes of the Child Welfare System, children were suffering. Pediatricians, government officials, and researchers warned that the economic and emotional toll of the pandemic was fueling a parallel, hidden child abuse epidemic. “There are kids behind closed doors that may be trapped with their abusers and there’s no way for them to get help,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark told NBC New York.

But a group of mothers, attorneys, and other advocates who know the foster care system from the inside saw things differently. They had long considered the system overzealous in its investigations of poor Black and brown families. So when child protective services began operating at a whisper of its former self, where others saw danger, these women saw opportunity. “I think this could be a test where the numbers end up showing that we don’t need the mandated reporter system at all,” Chris Gottlieb, co-director of the New York University School of Law Family Defense Clinic, told me for a CityLab article in June of 2020, when New York City’s child welfare agency reported a 51 percent decline in child abuse cases.