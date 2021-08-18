How the Pandemic Became an Unplanned Experiment in Abolishing the Child Welfare System

But a group of mothers, attorneys, and other advocates who know the foster care system from the inside saw things differently. They had long considered the system overzealous in its investigations of poor Black and brown families. So when child protective services began operating at a whisper of its former self, where others saw danger, these women saw opportunity. “I think this could be a test where the numbers end up showing that we don’t need the mandated reporter system at all,” says Chris Gottlieb, co-director of the New York University School of Law’s Family Defense Clinic. She was speaking to me for a CityLab article in June 2020, when New York City’s child welfare agency reported a 51 percent decline in child abuse cases.

More than a year later, indicators suggest that in New York City, at least, the advocates were right: There was no spate of undetected child abuse throughout the five boroughs. That’s according both to a forthcoming paper in the Columbia Journal of Race and Law by Anna Arons, an acting assistant professor of lawyering at New York University, and to the New York City Administration for Children’s Services itself. In June, ACS Commissioner David Hansell acknowledged the lack of evidence for undetected abuse, saying it was just as likely the pandemic was “a very positive thing” for children who spent more time with their parents, reported The Imprint.

Now mothers with firsthand experience of child welfare plan to use this finding to advance an ambitious agenda to transform the system’s approach to family safety, which they say is rooted in racist notions of nonwhite motherhood. They argue the pandemic demonstrated that the level of child welfare surveillance that low-income moms of color routinely experience is excessive, ultimately doing more harm to kids than good. Among their requests to lawmakers: that mandated reporting be revamped, that parents under investigation be presented with a kind of “Miranda rights,” and that family and community supports be detached from traumatic surveillance. Advocates say the asks are the first steps toward realizing a parent-informed blueprint to overhauling child welfare and replacing it with a new vision of child safety that grants poor Black and brown parents the same dignities routinely allotted other parents. These include that they are not guilty before a finding; that a call for help is met with support rather than suspicion; and that there is an assumption that parents know what their families need.