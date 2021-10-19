The Erie County Sheriff’s Race Is a Matter of Life or Death

Many factors matter in county sheriff’s races, including incumbency, name recognition, and community support. But race and gender also make the list. According to a 2020 report by the Reflective Democracy Campaign, white men comprise 30 percent of the U.S. population and 90 percent of elected sheriffs. Fewer than 3 percent of U.S. sheriffs are women, and fewer than 1 percent are women of color. In April, Beaty told The Buffalo News that Jeremy Zellner, the chair of the county’s Democratic Committee, had discouraged her from running, saying, “You’re not what a sheriff looks like, and what people are used to.” (Zellner, a white man, denied that he said that and rallied behind Beaty after she won the primary.)

Zellner’s preferred candidate in the primary was Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould, a white moderate from the predominantly white town of Cheektowaga, New York. And although Beaty ultimately won the primary, Gould won 24 of the county’s 28 cities and towns and beat her by 858 votes in Cheektowaga, 682 votes in Hamburg, and at least 290 votes in Evans, West Seneca, and Lancaster, the predominantly white town where Beaty lives. The bulk of her support came from Buffalo voters. Republican Garcia won every city and town in the county in the GOP primary. A general election has different dynamics, but the primary results suggest that suburban and rural voters may in fact be likelier to support a candidate who “looks like” most sheriffs. (Garcia, who was born in Spain and identifies as a first-generation Hispanic American, looks like a white man and speaks with a Buffalo accent.)



That she is not what the sheriff has looked like in living memory could be a problem for Beaty, though not an insurmountable one, particularly now that local Democratic leadership is behind her. But other obstacles remain. One is her relationship with Walton, the Democratic mayoral candidate. If elected, Beaty and Walton would each be the first woman and the first Black woman to hold their respective offices. Both challenged their party’s preferred candidates in primaries and won. (Zellner, who now supports Walton, similarly discouraged her from running.) Joining forces could generate news coverage, drive enthusiasm, and boost turnout.

But while Beaty needs Buffalo Democrats to win, she is reluctant to associate with Walton, whom she perceives as potentially alienating to other crucial voters, or even to encourage supporters to vote on the Democratic line, which is tantamount to advising they vote for Walton. In a recent interview on a local politics podcast, Beaty answered a question about whether she was coordinating with Walton like so: “I’m a resident of Lancaster … and I’m a candidate for a countywide race.… I have to generate support from everyone throughout the county, and I’m going to work hard for whoever the voters in the city of Buffalo elect as their mayor.… I’m eager to get started on the real work of reforming a broken system and restoring trust, and that includes the residents of the city of Buffalo, and I do want them to come out for me and support the Erie County sheriff’s race.… I can’t tell you enough, I live in Lancaster.”