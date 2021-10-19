The Erie County Sheriff’s Race Is a Matter of Life or Death

“We see the sheriff’s office as really critically important in advancing a whole bunch of reforms and changes in the criminal legal system in the region.”

“We see the sheriff’s office as really critically important in advancing a whole bunch of reforms and changes in the criminal legal system in the region,” she said. Noting the progressive focus on district attorney’s races, she added that sheriff’s races have been overlooked throughout the country, even though sheriffs “control so much that has to do with mass incarceration.” SURJ believes Beaty will hold violent officers accountable and work with the state to implement reforms that the state Department of Corrections has said are needed.

“We don’t think that one candidate alone is going to save us,” Heaney said, “but we do think that we have a shot at advancing a much more progressive agenda on a number of issues when Kim’s in office.… We want Kim to be the one who’s driving the decision-making because we think she’s much more likely than John Garcia to listen to the needs of people who are more directly impacted.”



Many factors matter in county sheriff’s races, including incumbency, name recognition, and community support. But race and gender also make the list. According to a 2020 report by the Reflective Democracy Campaign, white men comprise 30 percent of the U.S. population and 90 percent of elected sheriffs. Fewer than 3 percent of U.S. sheriffs are women, and fewer than 1 percent are women of color. In April, Beaty told The Buffalo News that Jeremy Zellner, the chair of the county’s Democratic Committee, had discouraged her from running, saying, “You’re not what a sheriff looks like, and what people are used to.” (Zellner, a white man, denied that he said that and rallied behind Beaty after she won the primary.)

Zellner’s preferred candidate in the primary was Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould, a white moderate from the predominantly white town of Cheektowaga, New York. And although Beaty ultimately won the primary, Gould won 24 of the county’s 28 cities and towns and beat her by 858 votes in Cheektowaga, 682 votes in Hamburg, and at least 290 votes in Evans, West Seneca, and Lancaster, the predominantly white town where Beaty lives. The bulk of her support came from Buffalo voters. Republican Garcia won every city and town in the county in the GOP primary. A general election has different dynamics, but the primary results suggest that suburban and rural voters may in fact be likelier to support a candidate who “looks like” most sheriffs. (Garcia, who was born in Spain and identifies as a first-generation Hispanic American, looks like a white man and speaks with a Buffalo accent.)



That she is not what the sheriff has looked like in living memory could be a problem for Beaty, though not an insurmountable one, particularly now that local Democratic leadership is behind her. But other obstacles remain. One is her relationship with Walton, the Democratic mayoral candidate. If elected, Beaty and Walton would each be the first woman and the first Black woman to hold their respective offices. Both challenged their party’s preferred candidates in primaries and won. (Zellner, who now supports Walton, similarly discouraged her from running.) Joining forces could generate news coverage, drive enthusiasm, and boost turnout.