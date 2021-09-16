There’s No Fixing Rikers. Close It and Let People Go.

New York State Assembly member Emily Gallagher also described her Monday visit to the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island, writing that she saw “garbage everywhere, rotting food with maggots, cockroaches, worms in the showers, human feces and piss.” Gallagher described what amounts to torture. “I was told by many people being held there that they’re given a single meal a day, and even that has to be demanded and begged for. Everyone was thirsty and had limited access to water,” she wrote. She added, “There’s a lot of serious mental illness, and many hadn’t been given their prescription medication for months. I met multiple men with broken hands and legs that were not being treated.”

Ten people held at Rikers Island have died over the past year, with at least four of those deaths resulting from suicide. In June, 60-year-old Hector Rodriguez died at Rikers from an asthma attack. Rodriguez, who had been convicted of rape as a teen and subsequently spent more than two decades in prison, and in recent years was homeless, had ended up at Rikers after missing several court dates and failing to, as The City wrote, “report to authorities every 90 days” and verify his address. (One wonders what an unhoused man would use as his address.) The latest death, of 24-year-old Esias Johnson, came earlier this month. Johnson had been detained on Rikers for a month, after being arrested for a misdemeanor, which led to police learning he had a separate misdemeanor warrant. His bail had been set at $1, but according to his family, corrections officers had failed to take him to all of his court dates, lengthening his stay at Rikers—a growing problem for people held at the jail. Before his death, Johnson had been experiencing stomach pains, according to reporting by The New York Times, and asked repeatedly for medical attention, which he didn’t receive due to a backlog of patients; he was found dead by another man held at the jail shortly afterward.

Rikers has long been a site of human suffering; the plan for its eventual closure, passed in 2019, is a belated recognition of its long-standing failures. (In 2015, for instance, an independent federal monitor was appointed to oversee reforms at the jail after a lawsuit charged that guards were systematically brutalizing people held there.) Rikers, if all goes smoothly for the city, will be replaced, at an astonishing cost of $8 billion, by smaller, borough-based jails, which are promised to be more humane—just as Rikers itself, when it was built, was supposedly going to be a modern, more humane replacement for a previous city jail. But growing prison abolitionist activism has made decarceration a viable solution now for the deepening crisis at Rikers.