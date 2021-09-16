There’s No Fixing Rikers. Close It and Let People Go.

On Monday evening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gladhanded with some of the city’s wealthiest at the Met Gala, ignoring the activists gathered outside the museum calling for him to defund the NYPD. Shortly thereafter the protesters were arrested by those same NYPD officers. Just a few miles away was the site of another related crisis the mayor had been largely ignoring—the increasingly brutal conditions at Rikers Island, the city’s notoriously hellish jail complex that has, during the pandemic, become even more hellish.

Earlier that day, a group of elected and soon-to-be-elected officials visited the jail and sounded the alarm over what they had seen. “For seven hours on Monday, I bore witness to the deadly conditions on Rikers Island. What I saw is beyond anything I experienced as a public defender,” Tiffany Cabán, now a candidate for city council, wrote in an op-ed. She continued: “Intake cells, where folks should only spend their first 24 hours, are dangerously overcrowded, with people waiting up to seven or eight days without access to attorneys or medical care.”

New York State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher also described her Monday visit to the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island, writing that she saw “garbage everywhere, rotting food with maggots, cockroaches, worms in the showers, human feces and piss.” Gallagher described what amounts to torture. “I was told by many people being held there that they’re given a single meal a day, and even that has to be demanded and begged for. Everyone was thirsty and had limited access to water,” she wrote. She added, “There’s a lot of serious mental illness and many hadn’t been given their prescription medication for months. I met multiple men with broken hands and legs that were not being treated.”