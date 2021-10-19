The Democrats’ Predicament Du Jour: Expand Health Care Coverage to the Elderly or the Poor?

Progressives have argued that implementing some programs at the expense of others would amount to a sort of gladiatorial combat by proxy, pitting vulnerable groups of people against each other. But with two Democratic senators remaining stubbornly unwilling to support a higher cost and a host of progressive priorities, President Joe Biden and congressional leadership may need to accede to the political realities of an evenly divided Senate.

The version of the Build Back Better Act that was marked up in the House last month included an expansion of Medicare to include hearing, dental, and vision coverage, as well as an extension of enhanced marketplace subsidies implemented by the American Rescue Plan Act in March. It would also close the Medicaid coverage gap for millions of uninsured adults. But with costs needing to be trimmed, it’s possible that one of these priorities will fall by the wayside, and Democrats may now have to face a choice that boils down to either expanding coverage for the elderly or doing so for the poor.

Gaps in federal law have long allowed the lowest-income Americans to fall through the cracks in the system and remain uninsured. The Affordable Care Act attempted to address this issue, in part by broadening Medicaid coverage to all nonelderly adults living below 138 percent of the federal poverty line, and mandating that states implement this expansion. The Supreme Court upheld the ACA in 2012 but ruled that states could choose whether or not to expand Medicaid. All but 12 states have chosen to expand Medicaid, leaving 2.2 million low-income adults without health insurance, nearly 60 percent of whom are people of color.