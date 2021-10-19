The Democrats’ Predicament Du Jour: Expand Health Care Coverage to the Elderly or the Poor?

“We’ve seen with Medicaid in the past how people have been denied coverage, Black and brown people have been denied care in many of these states, due to a history of structural racism,” Harker said. Because most of the people in the gap are people of color, closing the Medicaid coverage gap is one of the most important proposals in terms of advancing health equity, Harker said.

Several Democratic lawmakers have already introduced legislation to close the Medicaid gap, the Medicaid Saves Lives Act. The version of the reconciliation bill approved by the House Budget Committee also includes a provision to close the gap, with a first phase starting in 2022 that would make people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line eligible for subsidies to buy insurance in the federal marketplace. Starting in 2025, people in the coverage gap would transition to a federally administered Medicaid program operated by third-party contractors. In theory, nonexpansion states could choose to expand Medicaid before 2025, while the government is taking time to set up the federal “lookalike” program.

South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, is one of the biggest champions of including a provision to close the gap in the reconciliation bill, and has said he would prefer that to one expanding Medicare. He has argued that while expanding Medicare would aid wealthy Americans as well as elderly people who are low income, closing the Medicaid coverage gap would specifically aid the poorest Americans, while also addressing racial inequities.

“This is not a red state/blue state issue. This is a moral issue for all Americans,” Clyburn said in an op-ed in Black Press USA last week. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia told The New Republic on Monday that the country has a “moral responsibility to close that gap.”