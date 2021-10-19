Democrat Kurt Schrader Keeps Raking in Pharma Bucks

His opposition underscores the obstinance Democrats are seeing among members of their own caucus to advance even the most popular aspects of Biden’s domestic policy agenda. Prescription drug pricing is widely popular among the larger American electorate. Polling conducted by the Democratic polling outfit Navigator Research found that Independents said giving Medicare the ability to negotiate prescription drug pricing is one of the best reasons to pass Biden’s reconciliation package. It’s very popular among both Democrats and Republicans. Publicly and privately, the White House has also pushed the pricing provisions to lawmakers and the public as one of the strongest reasons to support the reconciliation package.

Schrader and Peters introduced their own proposal for cutting prescription drug prices. Schrader has argued that their bill was more viable for passage through the Senate. He also said he opposed the broader House bill because it would prohibit the negotiated price of 50 of the most commonly used 125 drugs by Medicare patients from exceeding 120 percent of the average price of those drugs in other countries, such as the U.K., Australia, France, and Germany. He told an Oregon newspaper that that would stifle innovation—the usual argument from foes of having the government negotiate prices.

Steve Knievel, who works as an advocate for the Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines program, said that Schrader’s alternate bill is “designed to evade really impacting pharmaceutical company revenues very much at all.” He continued: “The government wouldn’t even be allowed to negotiate any drugs that still have ongoing patent protections, so drugs that are still protected by government granted monopolies—the government would not be allowed to negotiate.”

Schrader’s office did not respond to inquiries from The New Republic on the donations.