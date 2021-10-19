Democrat Kurt Schrader Keeps Raking in Pharma Bucks

Schrader has received more than $860,000 in donations from health professionals and more than $600,000 from pharmaceuticals and the health product industry.

Schrader is widely regarded as overly friendly to the pharmaceutical industry. The grandson of a Pfizer executive, the seven-term congressman has received more than $150,000 from the pharmaceuticals industry in the current and last congressional election cycle, according to a tally of those donations by The New Republic. According to an analysis from OpenSecrets, Schrader has received more than $860,000 in donations from health professionals and more than $600,000 from pharmaceuticals and the health product industry.

His opposition underscores the obstinance Democrats are seeing among members of their own caucus to advance even the most popular aspects of Biden’s domestic policy agenda. Prescription drug pricing is widely popular among the larger American electorate. Polling conducted by the Democratic polling outfit Navigator Research found that Independents said giving Medicare the ability to negotiate prescription drug pricing is one of the best reasons to pass Biden’s reconciliation package. It’s very popular among both Democrats and Republicans. Publicly and privately, the White House has also pushed the pricing provisions to lawmakers and the public as one of the strongest reasons to support the reconciliation package.

Schrader and Peters introduced their own proposal for cutting prescription drug prices. Schrader has argued that their bill was more viable for passage through the Senate. He also said he opposed the broader House bill because it would prohibit the negotiated price of 50 of the most commonly used 125 drugs by Medicare patients from exceeding 120 percent of the average price of those drugs in other countries, such as the U.K., Australia, France, and Germany. He told an Oregon newspaper that that would stifle innovation—the usual argument from foes of having the government negotiate prices.