Joe Biden Is Not in Free Fall

All this isn’t to say Biden and his team, and his party, haven’t made mistakes. They have. I suspect that most of his slip in the polls has to do with the still-simmering Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, two matters over which he has only some control. The former almost completely isn’t his fault. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made some mistakes, but basically, it’s the fault of criminals like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and the idiots who won’t get vaxxed. Inflation is Covid-related, too, and Biden took a step last week to unclog the supply chains so that supply can meet demand.

But a couple things are his fault. He owns Afghanistan—though I’m not sure anyone cares about the fraught early days of the withdrawal anymore; unless it thunders back into the news in some awful way, it may not end up being on anyone’s mind in the months to come. And, of course, the intraparty budget fight has nipped at the president’s heels. Here, Biden has looked too passive. It’s time to crack some heads (two in particular). Democrats have to get this done soon. The party looks foolish.

If, somehow, the bills that form the core of the Biden agenda completely fall apart, then, yes, maybe it’s time to panic. This outcome still remains unlikely. Once Democrats come to terms, the storyline will flip that day. It won’t go from panic to ticker-tape parade. And Biden won’t immediately vault to 55 in the polls. That’s just not in the cards these days. But he’ll gain some points back and be at something like 48–46, which is manageable.