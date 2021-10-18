Joe Biden Is Not in Free Fall

One of the major differences between liberals and conservatives is that liberals are much more inclined toward public teeth-gnashing. It’s just something in our DNA: Maybe it’s an admirable honesty, or perhaps a less than admirable tendency toward panic; really, it’s probably some combination of the two.



Donald Trump was underwater in job approval numbers for basically his entire presidency. He managed to hit fifty-fifty for roughly the first week on the job; after that, the American people had seen all they needed to see, and he was mostly in the red by double digits from that point on. But did we see pro-Trump, right-wing pundits bewailing this, writing about what a crisis it was? Not that I saw.

Today, though, Joe Biden is mildly underwater, and all I read on the op-ed pages and see on cable news (and not Fox; MSNBC) is panic. Please, people: This is ridiculous. There are two main reasons why we’re in this period of storm and stress, and it’s just astonishing to me that people forget about these two things.