With “Havana Syndrome,” Washington Is Repeating Colin Powell’s Worst Mistake

More insidiously, the paranoid rhetoric around “Havana Syndrome” has escalated in recent months. Both lawmakers and sycophantic reporters hedge less and less when describing the health incidents as “attacks,” going so far as to name specific countries suspected of being involved. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller referred to one alleged case in suburban Virginia as an “act of war.” “Havana Syndrome” has reportedly been a topic of agitation during tense meetings with Russian officials. Concern over cases once delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’s diplomatic trip to Vietnam. Rubio accused high-profile skeptics of being paid by foreign governments to pump out disinformation. (For the record, I am not.)

Meanwhile, a CIA probe is intensifying and patients and their allies are calling for “possible policy responses” in retaliation. A bill calling for sanctions against whoever “directed or carried out the Havana Syndrome attacks” is reportedly in the Foreign Affairs Committee. And perhaps most shockingly, a new story this week from Ioffe anonymously quoted an intelligence officer explicitly advocating preemptive action against Russia, even though there’s no evidence at hand to support a casus belli: “So far, civilian leaders feel the evidence is circumstantial and the product of a process of elimination, and therefore not enough to assign blame publicly. But some in the intelligence community are getting restless, eager to see the people who wounded so many of their comrades punished. ‘Even if the intelligence is “medium confidence,”’ one member of the community told me, that should be enough to go on. ‘We got bin Laden with medium confidence.’”

Of course, we also invaded Iraq with “medium confidence.” And the case that “Havana Syndrome” is caused by any “attacks” at all is infinitely thinner than the one Colin Powell made for WMDs before the U.N., which at least involved weapons that adhered to the laws of physics. If “Havana Syndrome” has mercifully yet to be used to agitate for war as concretely as the imaginary nukes of Iraq were, it’s clearly been seized on by a national security apparatus formidably expanded since 9/11—and if more people don’t come to their senses, harm will surely result. It’s one thing for a former secretary of defense to toot idly about an “act of war” on America’s suburbs—more sitting leaders echoing him could obligate a more serious response. This is the dire crossroads to which we’re being thoughtlessly dragged. Eighteen years ago, too many people gave Colin Powell and others the benefit of the doubt. Today, “Havana Syndrome” promoters deserve none of it.