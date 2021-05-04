The Rise of the Corporate-Catholic “Zombie Hospital”

For many Catholics, their religious tradition is about more than closed circuit broadcasts of daily mass. Scott Schaeffer-Duffy, founder of the local chapter of the Catholic Worker, is perhaps the most steadfast representative of the Catholic faith at the Saint Vincent picket line. Wearing a black knit cap and hooded sweatshirt on the podium at the vigil, he offers a prayer for the nurses’ victory, invoking the long history of papal support for organized labor, beginning with Pope Leo XIII’s praise of “workingmen’s unions” in Rerum Novarum in 1891. Part of a rich tradition of Catholic activism against war and in support of the poor, Scott and his wife Claire have opened their house to homeless people and been routinely arrested at peace vigils. “The way I figure it, in the Second Vatican Council, the Church said the Church is the people of God, so when everybody complains about the Church, I just say, OK, then I guess I have to do something, because I’m the Church,” Schaeffer-Duffy told me after the vigil, gripping a waist-high placard depicting Lisa Simpson, peace sign emblazoned on her chest, holding a sign that reads “Honk for Nurses.”

The nurses, many of whom are Catholic, have been disappointed by the lack of support from the Diocese, even as more than a dozen faith leaders from Christian, Muslim, and Jewish traditions have come to praise the workers, along with many of the state’s leading politicians.

“I think that the Bishop should have weighed in and said that this is an issue of social justice. Is that not his place?” Marie Ritacco, vice president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, and a lifelong Catholic who has worked at Saint Vincent for 38 years, said. “I think there probably are certain procedures that they don’t want performed here, that would be out of line with the Catholic teachings, so I think that’s primarily their reason for wanting to be on the board of directors… It’s clearly not to influence the hospital to make better decisions with regard to how they treat the staff and the patients in the building.”

Typically, the duty to enforce the Catholic directives does indeed rest with the bishop. When Catholic hospitals have violated the directives by performing forbidden reproductive health services, bishops have stepped in to demand compliance. In Iowa in 2018, the Archbishop of Dubuque intervened to stop what he called a “serious moral problem” when he discovered a Catholic hospital in Waterloo was using a decades-old workaround brokered by nuns to offer tubal ligations in an area one provider had nicknamed “the sin room.” The same directives that ban sterilization require Catholic hospitals to maintain “a work environment that ensures employee safety and well-being; just compensation and benefits; and recognition of the rights of employees to organize and bargain collectively without prejudice to the common good.”