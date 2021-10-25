Virginia Democrats Turn to Barack Obama to Cure Their High Anxiety

Youngkin has more or less successfully walked the tightrope of appealing to Trump’s base; he has avoided campaign appearances with the controversial former president, who lost Virginia twice, and said that he believed Biden was legitimately elected. But he has also launched an “election integrity task force” and called for auditing voting machines, actions that echo baseless claims from Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Multiple speakers at McAuliffe’s rally on Saturday sought to tie Youngkin not only to Trump but to his most fervent, and violent, supporters. They denounced a pro-Trump event last week at which attendees pledged allegiance to a flag they said was carried during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Youngkin was not in attendance at that event and called the pledge “weird and wrong.” (However the event’s organizers told The Washington Post that Youngkin had thanked them for setting it up.)

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic National Committee chair, called Youngkin a “fanboy” of Trump in a speech at Saturday’s rally. Representative Bobby Scott said that “we can’t afford to let Glenn Youngkin and Trump Republicans drag us backwards.” McAuliffe said in his speech that Youngkin was just “Donald Trump in khakis” and a “lapdog” to the former president. Obama accused Youngkin of portraying himself as a “regular ol’ hoops-playing, dish-washing, fleece-wearing guy,” while quietly accepting support from some of the most extreme factions of the Republican Party. (Youngkin, who played college basketball, posted a video to Twitter on Saturday challenging Obama to a one-on-one game.)