Virginia Democrats Turn to Barack Obama to Cure Their High Anxiety

“I was also very surprised and scared by how close the last personal presidential election was,” she said. “And, you know, Youngkin stands for shitty things, like anti-choice and anti-gay rights.” (Youngkin indicated in a recent interview with the Associated Press that he did not support same-sex marriage, but that it was “legally acceptable” in Virginia and that he “will support that” as governor.)

With the closeness of the race underlying every speech, Obama and other speakers urged the crowd to vote early, and to encourage their friends and families to turn out as well. “I know a lot of people are tired of politics right now,” he said. “We don’t have time to be tired. What is required is sustained effort.”

While McAuliffe and the Democrats who have campaigned with him have sought to nationalize the race, Youngkin has tried to keep it local, focusing on red-meat issues for the Republican base. Last week, he pledged to “ban” critical race theory, an educational framework that posits that a history of structural racism has affected American society and politics. Several Republican-led states have banned critical race theory in recent months, leading to broad laws that have raised confusion among school systems left to implement them. (In Texas, a school supervisor came under fire for saying that teachers had to balance books about the Holocaust with those showing “other perspectives,” in response to the new law.)

In an impromptu scrum with reporters ahead of the rally speeches, Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said that “if we get the Democrats to turn out, we win.” Democrats might be feeling complacent with their party in control of the White House, the House and the Senate. “You’ve got to juice them up a little bit. Let them understand what is at stake,” Harrison said.