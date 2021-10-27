Another Day, Another Delay: Democrats Come Up Empty Again

In the same interview, though, Kaine backtracked and issued a caveat about how on track everything is. “I would say there’s nothing guaranteed about this thing until you and I see a final package,” Kaine said, before praising New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for her work on paid family leave proposals. He said that Gillibrand’s approach to negotiating on paid family leave was not pushing a one-size-fits-all proposal. It was about having backups. “A soon as anyone says they don’t like this, she goes, ‘Well I got plan B for you, I got plan C for you.’ She’s got a million good options,” Kaine said.

On Tuesday evening, Biden met with Sinema and Manchin at the White House—basically a daily event these days. Earlier in the day, a different set of lawmakers emerged from a White House meeting saying it was almost over. “We are close to a deal,” Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said.

There were rumblings that a deal could be announced sometime on Tuesday. Beatty said as much. But it didn’t happen.

The threat of collapse is still real. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said, “There are still several issues that are not done,” according to The Washington Post, adding that “dozens of our members” could vote to sink an infrastructure bill unless a satisfactory compromise emerged.