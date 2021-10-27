Another Day, Another Delay: Democrats Come Up Empty Again

“It’s kind of the next phase where we all know we need to do something. There are issues that are still being hammered out, but we know we need to do something promptly,” said Senator Tim Kaine, adding that the Democratic caucus wanted Biden to have some kind of incoming measure to address climate change dramatically when he travels to the international climate summit that begins Sunday in Glasgow. “So I think we’ll get there, but we’re not there yet.”

In the same interview, though, Kaine backtracked and issued a caveat about how on track everything is. “I would say there’s nothing guaranteed about this thing until you and I see a final package,” Kaine said, before praising New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for her work on paid family leave proposals. He said that Gillibrand’s approach to negotiating on paid family leave was not pushing a one-size-fits-all proposal. It was about having backups. “A soon as anyone says they don’t like this, she goes, ‘Well I got plan B for you, I got plan C for you.’ She’s got a million good options,” Kaine said.

On Tuesday evening, Biden met with Sinema and Manchin at the White House—basically a daily event these days. Earlier in the day, a different set of lawmakers emerged from a White House meeting saying it was almost over. “We are close to a deal,” Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said.