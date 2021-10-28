Why the NYPD’s Horrific Mishandling of Rape Investigations Won’t Go Away

It wasn’t lost on the rape survivors who testified that their cases represented, as one woman named Meghan put it, “an easy case by [SVD’s] standards—a young woman violently raped by a stranger.” Meghan, who pointed out that she is white, continued: “If they couldn’t manage to call me once in two months, how do they treat victims that are people of color? If they couldn’t manage to investigate a stranger rape without the assistance of his victim, how do they investigate cases where the perpetrator, like most rape cases, is in an intimate relationship with the victim?”

People who have taken the rare step of reporting sexual assaults to the police probably know the answer: It’s done badly, if at all. But there continues to be a widely held belief, pushed by the police as a means to prop up their power, that one of the necessary functions of a police force is to address violence against women, despite their failure and unwillingness to do so in practice. (The viral incident of a rape on a train car in Philadelphia last week is a perfect example: Police initially claimed no bystanders intervened or reported the assault, which they wielded as evidence of a callous public inured to an ongoing crime wave. It soon emerged the cops had lied, and the train footage showed a different story.) The idea that cops can be feminist allies also ignores another reality—that sexual violence is a fundamental tool of policing, wielded to enforce and solidify their authority. A much-cited 2010 study by the Cato Institute found that sexual violence is the second-most-widely reported category of police misconduct, surpassed only by excessive force complaints. Like most sexual assaults, these cases are likely underreported; as one researcher, a former police officer, put it, the actual numbers are certain to be “much worse” than his own data suggests. Nonetheless, calls to defund the police—which is to say, to imagine a world where the root causes of violence are treated with serious care and concern instead of punishment—are, as the abolitionist Mariame Kaba has noted, often met with the question, “But what about rapists?

It’s not only conservatives or police themselves who trot out this argument. The mainstream feminist anti-violence movement bears some blame in promoting more responsive and sensitive policing as the solution to sexual violence. What began in large part as a grassroots movement in the 1970s against rape and other forms of gender-based violence—one that declared rape “is not a law-and-order issue” and that it would only be eliminated through a transformation of society—soon turned toward what the sociologist Elizabeth Bernstein called “carceral feminism,” which maintained that gendered violence was a legal problem that law enforcement could solve.