Why the NYPD’s Horrific Mishandling of Rape Investigations Won’t Go Away

Last week, the New York City council held a hearing on the NYPD’s Special Victims Division, the department that investigates rapes and other forms of sexual assault. In recent years, an increasingly harsh spotlight has been trained on the NYPD’s long-standing mishandling of rape cases. In 2018, the city’s internal watchdog issued a report critiquing the Special Victims Division, finding that it was not only understaffed, but that its officers were ill-equipped to competently investigate sexual violence. The solutions, according to the report, were two-fold: more officers, and better training. In the wake of the report, the city council passed a suite of laws mandating that SVD officers be trained on how to work with survivors of sexual violence. Left unsaid was a question that abolitionist-minded feminists have long raised: How do you use police to address sexual violence when they themselves are part of the problem?

Three years later, not much has changed. (It turns out that sensitivity training delivered via PowerPoint isn’t all that’s required.) The virtual city council hearing made for brutal listening. It included testimony from rape survivors who had reported their rapists only to find, as one woman named Christine put it, “callousness, incompetence, and negligence” from police officers. Christine, who declined to share her last name, described being drugged and raped in September of last year by a man she met at a bar. Rather than pull video footage from the bar, an NYPD investigator instead had her call her alleged rapist in hopes of obtaining a confession, a common tactic that resulted in a call during which her alleged rapist called her “stupid” and “crazy.” Christine recounted one conversation she had with a detective who told her that they had no probable cause; she asked if her hair sample could be tested for the drug GHB, which she believed her rapist had slipped into her drink, and the detective just replied, “It’s out of my hands. That’s not my department.” This was not the only instance when Christine was forced to play detective herself: Early on, she had pulled together a 13-page dossier that included even a blueprint of her alleged rapist’s apartment. Despite her persistence and her own investigative efforts, her case ultimately went nowhere. “To see the values of courtesy, professionalism, and respect on every NYPD police car is an insult to my experience,” Christine said.

It wasn’t lost on the rape survivors who testified that their cases represented, as one woman named Meghan put it, “an easy case by [SVD’s] standards—a young woman, violently raped by a stranger.” Meghan, who pointed out that she is white, continued: “If they couldn’t manage to call me once in two months, how do they treat victims that are people of color? If they couldn’t manage to investigate a stranger rape without the assistance of his victim, how do they investigate cases where the perpetrator, like most rape cases, is in an intimate relationship with the victim?”