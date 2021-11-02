Virginia: If Terry McAuliffe Loses, “Hit the F---ing Panic Button”

Jennifer Holdsworth, a Democratic strategist who has run races in Virginia and expects McAuliffe to win, said that either way, Democrats will need to look at the outcome of the election and the problems with letting it become about the culture war. Holdsworth said: “You see that the only time Republicans win as of late is when they make an issue out of these cultural issues, because they understand that people may not understand that issue out of the box, and they capitalize,” Holdsworth said. She added that Democrats need to go on the offensive on such issues early on “because when the Republicans say culture war, what they really mean is anti-civil rights, and we need to frame it that way.”

And maybe that focus will backfire, Perriello suggested. “The school board politics, they could be the Confederate politics and MS-13 of this year—something that does at least as much to upset our base as theirs,” Perriello said. “Or maybe they’ve struck more of a chord.”

But there’s a flip side to the apprehensiveness Democrats are feeling. It may be close, and Youngkin may be running a smart (if cynical) race, but it’s still Virginia, a state that’s trended reliably blue for a while now. “I think structurally a Republican needs lightning in a bottle now to win Virginia,” Belcher said. But, he added, that might happen: “Republicans will not have a better chance in the next decade to take Virginia than right now. They got a perfect candidate—this sort of outsider business guy who’s running as a different kind of Republican with a different kind of politics.”

On a broader level, this race will be used as an indicator of a few different things: whether Democratic legislative gridlock will have an overpowering ripple effect at the ballot box, whether a message focused on critical race theory and education is a winning message for Republicans, and whether Democrats can use Trump against any candidate anywhere. On election eve, Trump had a closed press tele-rally for Youngkin.