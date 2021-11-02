Virginia: If Terry McAuliffe Loses, “Hit the F---ing Panic Button”

Outside of the outcome, the gubernatorial election also offers a road map for ways Democrats and Republicans might campaign in the midterms. McAuliffe relentlessly hit Youngkin on any and all associations with Donald Trump. Youngkin shifted from a law-and-order message similar to the one Republican Ed Gillespie ran on in his ill-fated campaign for Virginia governor to focusing on education, scaring parents about critical race theory, which is not in fact taught in Virginia public schools, and attacking one of the most celebrated American novels of the last half-century (Toni Morrison’s Beloved) because it once offended a white male high schooler who now works for the Republican Party.

“I think his relentless focus on education has helped to shift the narrative from vaccines to [schools],” Coleman said. Instead of having to parry attacks by McAuliffe and Democrats on his obtuse stance on vaccines (he’s taken the vaccine but views it as a personal choice), Youngkin has been mostly playing offense for weeks.

Jennifer Holdsworth, a Democratic strategist who has run races in Virginia and expects McAuliffe to win, said that either way, Democrats will need to look at the outcome of the election and the problems with letting it become about the culture war. Holdsworth said: “You see that the only time Republicans win, as of late, is when they make an issue out of these cultural issues, because they understand that people may not understand that issue out of the box, and they capitalize,” Holdsworth said. She added that Democrats need to go on the offensive on such issues early on “because when the Republicans say ‘culture war,’ what they really mean is anti–civil rights, and we need to frame it that way.”