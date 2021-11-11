“It All Burns”: Cornell Belcher on What Happens if the GOP Takes the House

Cornell Belcher is a Democratic pollster and strategist and the founder and president of Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies in Washington, D.C. He helped Howard Dean on the “50-state strategy” when Dean was chair of the Democratic National Committee, and he polled for both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. He’s also regularly seen on MSNBC.

In a New Republic story by Daniel Strauss that ran the morning of Election Day last Tuesday, Belcher was quoted as saying, with respect to the possibility of a Terry McAuliffe loss in the Virginia governor’s race, “Hit the fucking panic button, because all hell’s going to break loose.” I began by asking him about that quote and whether, with a week’s hindsight, panic is still the order of the day. Belcher walks through McAuliffe’s mistakes, Glenn Youngkin’s savvier moves, the role of critical race theory, the role of the pandemic, and more.