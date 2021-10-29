Virginia Candidate’s Largest Donor Helped Foment the January 6 Riot

It’s common for a campaign committee to weigh in on the topics du jour, even when those topics don’t directly connect with the committee’s main mission. It’s even normal for a campaign committee to stretch out of its comfort zone a bit to support its party’s incumbent president or its presidential candidate. But it’s very unusual for a campaign committee—especially one whose mission is to elect officials into law-and-order roles—to push supporters near the line of unlawfulness, as RAGA’s Rule of Law Defense Fund has done.

The fallout within RAGA and among its community of attorneys general and attorney general candidates has been significant. A former chair of the RLDF, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, denied any awareness of the robocalls. Another chair of RAGA and the group’s executive director have left the organization as a result of the attention on the role RAGA played in firing up Trump’s supporters. The new executive director, Peter Bisbee, previously ran the RLDF and approved the robocall expenditure.

And the spotlight has fallen on RAGA’s donors, including Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the wealthy heiress to the Publix grocery store chain, whose $150,000 donation to the RLDF was intended to help fund the rally, according to The Washington Post.