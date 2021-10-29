Virginia Candidate’s Largest Donor Helped Foment the January 6 Riot

And GOP attorneys general played a major role in the larger Republican effort to overturn the 2020 election. Many of them sought to get the Supreme Court to toss out the election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. The attorney general’s office for Virginia has a wide range of responsibilities as, essentially, the state’s “law firm.” It advises and represents state agencies and, when it comes to elections, investigates illegal activities and fraud.

Miyares seems to want to become that specific type of attorney general. He has participated in multiple events with Virginia state Senator Amanda Chase, who sought the party’s gubernatorial nomination and who has argued that martial law should have been declared to overturn the 2020 election results.

Miyares’s actions with respect to RAGA have implications far beyond the Virginia attorney general race. Sure, Miyares is the underdog in this race. But at a time when RAGA has had the chance to clean house and encourage candidates to denounce Trumpism and the events leading up to the January 6 attack, it has done the opposite, employing officials who helped cause that event and supporting candidates who would rather stay mum about it.

Republicans are very competitive in attorney general races—there are 26 sitting Republican attorneys general in the U.S. Maybe ignoring and aligning with the backers of the mob attack won’t work in Virginia, but there are states where candidates can skate through an attorney general race by making the same choices as Miyares. Candidates in those states will do just that and win.