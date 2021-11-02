How Daylight Saving Time Screws Up Voter Turnout

You’d think that an extra week of late-afternoon daylight, by translating into an extra hour for daylight voting, would expand turnout. But it doesn’t, according to a 2014 paper by Robert Urbatsch, a political scientist at Iowa State University. The reason it doesn’t is that when Election Day falls within two days of the changeover to standard time—it doesn’t this year, but it does most years—then some significant minority of people will feel too cranky from the alarm going off one hour later than usual to march down to a polling place.*

Time changeovers really mess with people’s heads. I feel it more in the spring, when I wake up the second Sunday of every March in a mild panic that I’ve fallen one hour behind. On the first Sunday of every November, I usually feel quite pleased to have an extra hour added to my day. But as Fats Domino noted, nobody likes Monday, and it’s disorienting when your alarm clock wakes you at what feels like 8 a.m. but is really 7. Because our circadian rhythms take up to a week to adjust, Tuesday is a little disorienting, too. Cognition, motor skills, and decision-making are all impaired. It’s been documented that during the first few days after a shift to standard time, there are more traffic accidents (hard cheese for those trick-or-treaters), more workplace accidents, more stock market volatility, and possibly more heart attacks.

Again, these calamities won’t befall Tuesday’s election, because November started, this year, on a Monday. In years when November begins on a Monday, the switch to standard time gets pushed five days past the election. For better or worse, potential voters will feel a bit clearer-headed this year than usual.