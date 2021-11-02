How Daylight Saving Time Screws Up Voter Turnout

Tuesday is Election Day, and we want turnout to be big. Early signs suggest it will be in Virginia, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe is neck and neck with Republican Glenn Youngkin in a race for governor that’s seen as a bellwether (mistakenly, my colleague Alex Shephard has argued) for the 2022 midterms.

The topic of ballot access has occasioned much heated debate in recent years, but one modest apolitical remedy—irrelevant to this year’s contests but highly relevant most years—deserves more attention. The remedy I have in mind is modest in the sense that its impact on voter turnout would be about equal to whether there’s a gubernatorial race on the ballot—that is, not earth-shattering but significant enough to warrant attention. (Gubernatorial election turnout is typically higher than primary or local election turnout but lower than presidential election turnout.) My proposed remedy is apolitical in the sense that it isn’t clear whether Democrats or Republicans would benefit more, though I’d be disingenuous not to acknowledge that most expansions in ballot access favor Democrats, at least modestly. That’s why the GOP is the party of voter suppression.

The remedy has to do with daylight saving time, which this year will end when the clock ticks 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 7.