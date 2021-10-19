Everyone Is Reading Too Much Into Virginia’s Race for Governor

For a political press hopelessly addicted to speculation about the next big election, there are precious few data points to obsess over during the first year of a president’s term. New York City elects a mayor during this off-off-year, but it’s an election that’s typically too chaotic and too particular to really tell us much of anything about national trends. New Jersey elects a governor, but the Garden State has become so reliably blue that it hardly registers as a point of interest: Its days of electing gruff Republicans seem to be long gone. And so it must be periwinkle-hued Virginia and its gubernatorial election that serves as the all-important political bellwether upon which pundits and analysts project their notions.

CNN has noted that, should Democrat and one-time Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe lose to Republican Glen Youngkin, “Democrats would tip into full-on panic about next year’s midterms.” And while it was only two years ago that The New York Times marveled at Virginia’s rapid shift from red to “solid blue,” the paper of record is now warning of an enthusiasm gap that could spell trouble for Democrats in 2022: Without Donald Trump to kick around, McAuliffe was “straining to motivate the liberal voters in his increasingly blue state.”



Given the tight polls, Democrats have been white-knuckling the race for months now; over the past week the party’s heavy hitters, like former President Barack Obama, have rallied for McAuliffe. The race will certainly be important: It will provide important data about how Democrats are faring with suburban voters and people of color, to say nothing about whether or not the GOP’s embrace of “critical race theory” fearmongering might have salience beyond Twitter. Nevertheless, the race is being oversold as an electoral bellwether.

