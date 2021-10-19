Everyone Is Reading Too Much Into Virginia’s Race for Governor

Virginia’s not so much a bellwether as it is a range of trial balloons, especially for those looking to determine the types of issues that might play in the midterms. For Republicans, this is a test of their Tucker Carlson–driven obsession with “critical race theory” and what students are taught in schools, and whether they can continue to turn out the inconsistent voters Donald Trump excelled at bringing to the polls. They did not come out in 2018 and may not again without Trump on the ballot. For Democrats, the big test is whether the Biden agenda appeals to voters, something the party is still debating.



It could be that the Virginia gubernatorial election’s biggest impact will be felt in Washington, as Democrats continue to have a frustrating conversation over what parts of their budget reconciliation bill will survive the paring down that moderates demand. If McAuliffe loses to Youngkin, it could throw an already chaotic scene into further disarray, as the various factions mull a response. A McAuliffe loss in a state that Joe Biden won by 10 points, and that a Democrat won by eight only four years ago, would be treated as apocalyptic harbinger—a sign of an imminent bloodbath in just a year’s time. Joe Biden’s agenda, along with all of the Americans who stand to benefit from its passage, could be a casualty in that mass panic.

And yet, in a year’s time, it’s hard to say what matters will be toward the front of voters’ minds. Covid-19 remains the biggest issue in the country, as well as the biggest drag on Biden’s approval rating. There’s no guarantee the pandemic will rage on as it has, however—it’s possible that Democrats will be rewarded if and when the country finally turns the corner. The same can be said for the inflationary pressures in the economy and the current supply chain crisis. And Trump hasn’t been an ever-present fixture on Virginia’s campaign trail—a fact that may put a drag on Democratic voters’ enthusiasm (or fear). In a year’s time, Trump will likely be crisscrossing the country supporting a slate of extreme candidates.

