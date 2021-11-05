Democrats Shouldn’t Discuss Trump? Nice in Theory, but Basically Impossible

At the same time, though, Lamb pushed back on the idea that Trump’s presence in the Senate race would be a boon to Democrats. “I wouldn’t describe it that way,” Lamb said. “I think the political life of Donald Trump is a tragedy, and he is essentially leading the equivalent of an ongoing insurrection against our government and way of life, so I’m never going to talk about him as being a good thing for our politics, because [he] just is not. I think it does give us the opportunity to continue to sharpen and clarify the choice in people’s minds so that it’s not simply a referendum on the Democratic Party brand but also a choice between two candidates, and what they’re actually able to support and believe in. But then, I’ll just add to that that anyone on our side who thinks all you have to do is insult Trump to win is really mistaken. People want these campaigns to be about them and their problems as they perceive them.”

Former Representative Abby Finkenauer, who’s now running for Senate in Iowa against Chuck Grassley, said the key is more for Democrats to start talking about “what would actually happen here if Republicans take control again.”

She said Democrats should be saying, if Republicans “get their way, they’re going to go out of their way to help their buddies in corporations.… Unfortunately, we don’t see a heck of a lot of Democrats talking about that. We see a heck of a lot of Democrats playing defense instead of talking about what could happen if these folks take back control. Because we already know. They showed us. When they had complete control for those two years, they didn’t do anything for working families.… What they did is pass a tax cut that gave folks at the very top huge tax breaks.”

Finkenuaer continued: “You’ve got Senator Grassley here who is literally—literally—the epitome of the Washington elite politician that Trump told all of his supporters to hate and despise over the last six years. That’s who I’m running against.”