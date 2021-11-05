Democrats Shouldn’t Discuss Trump? Nice in Theory, but Basically Impossible

“The unfortunate reality for them is that they don’t have the option of keeping Trump at arm’s length in most races because he has so powerfully taken over their party that there really isn’t room for people that resist him,” Lamb said in an interview on Thursday. “So they sort of got lucky that he gave Youngkin a bit of a pass this time. But he won’t be able to resist campaigning in places like Pennsylvania next year. That’s just an important difference.”

At the same time, though, Lamb pushed back on the idea that Trump’s presence in the Senate race would be a boon to Democrats. “I wouldn’t describe it that way,” Lamb said. “I think the political life of Donald Trump is a tragedy, and he is essentially leading the equivalent of an ongoing insurrection against our government and way of life, so I’m never going to talk about him as being a good thing for our politics, because [he] just is not. I think it does give us the opportunity to continue to sharpen and clarify the choice in people’s minds so that it’s not simply a referendum on the Democratic Party brand but also a choice between two candidates, and what they’re actually able to support and believe in. But then, I’ll just add to that that anyone on our side who thinks all you have to do is insult Trump to win is really mistaken. People want these campaigns to be about them and their problems as they perceive them.”

Former Representative Abby Finkenauer, who’s now running for Senate in Iowa against Chuck Grassley, said the key is more for Democrats to start talking about “what would actually happen here if Republicans take control again.”