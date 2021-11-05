Biden’s Fear of Vaccine Mandates Screwed Terry McAuliffe

“Vaccine mandates work,” NPR’s Andrea Hsu reported in early October. Two weeks later, Hsu reported that thousands of workers across the country got fired for refusing to get jabbed, but she emphasized that these represented “only a tiny fraction of overall employees, not even 1 percent in some workplaces.” On September 9, the day the White House announced the vaccine mandate, 53.7 percent of Americans were fully vaxxed. By November 3, it was 58.5 percent, and the mandates hadn’t even taken effect yet. That’s excellent progress when you consider that these are all stragglers. Everybody who wanted to get vaccinated and had the means to get to a vaccination center was jabbed already.

Now imagine that instead of Biden’s announcing the vaccine mandate in early fall, he’d announced it in early summer. Instead of just shy of 60 percent, we might be above 70 percent. We might even be closing in on 80 percent, the lower bound for achieving herd immunity. The pandemic wouldn’t be over, but the end might be within sight, because the president’s merely saying there would be a government requirement that all workers get tested weekly—at the workers’ own expense, according to the OSHA rule—prompted a lot of employers to implement vaccination mandates on a much faster timetable. (The OSHA rule doesn’t take effect until January 4; that’s also when the more rigorous executive order requiring vaccinations for government contractors kicks in. An indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated workers that’s included in OSHA’s temporary standard takes effect one month earlier, on December 4.)

What impact might an earlier OSHA rule have had on Tuesday’s elections? The Covid questions on CNN’s Virginia exit poll are instructive. A 54 percent majority favored employers requiring their workers to get vaccinated. Only 43 percent opposed. A larger percentage of voters said they didn’t trust Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to handle Covid (54 percent) than said they didn’t trust Democrat Terry McAuliffe (50 percent), which made considerable sense given Youngkin opposed the state’s mask mandate for schoolchildren and also opposed vaccine mandates, while McAuliffe favored them. But neither candidate could get a majority to trust him on Covid. That reflected frustration with the persistence of the pandemic. No wonder 64 percent of Virginia voters, according to the Fox News exit poll, said the country was headed in the wrong direction.