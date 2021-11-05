Here’s How Democrats Need to Talk About Education

People cheered. He went on to promise more money for students needing special education and more advanced math and advanced degrees. As a progressive, I agree! Shocking, right? This was not just the substance of his message. It was the order of his message. He was saying, “I feel you. I got you. And I will be concrete, specific, and clear.”

He also emphasized accelerated learning with an emphasis on more charter schools and, therefore, school choice. This is popular with many Black parents, as well, because of dissatisfaction with the quality of their schools. That means that whether or not we agree on a policy level, it is appealing not only to white parents.

Here is the kicker. Before he ever gets to CRT, he says this: “We will make sure all history is taught, the good and the bad.” He doubles down on this, stating that he is all in favor of teaching how wrong this country has been in the past and how unfair. He has now inoculated himself and his audience from the racial fearmongering to come. He is saying, “I’m a good, right-thinking person. I know racism is wrong.” Then and only then does he say there will be no CRT in the schools. His focus was reform of schools with clear and concrete changes a parent could see and feel, while then signaling that none of them needed to feel guilty about book-banning.