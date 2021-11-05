Here’s How Democrats Need to Talk About Education

In an interview on education, he said he had put $1 billion into schools as governor and would put $2 billion more. Great. But for parents who feel their schools are bad, that just sounds like he will waste their money. I’m sure there are some success stories he could have shared about how some kids’ lives were better. He didn’t.

Worse, he made his $2 billion wonky. He would hire more teachers and offer pre-K, which are both important, but he fails to paint the picture. It’s not the money that matters. It’s the impact. Would the money reduce class sizes? Will there be more math teachers and more support for students with learning disabilities? What about how kids will catch up from a disastrous and traumatizing year?

Rather than just saying he will create universal pre-K, how about talking directly to women about knowing the struggle to work and help kids with online learning? And as for race, talk about what kids in Black and Latino communities need and don’t get. Talk about how every school and every child, naming communities and even people, will benefit, and make it diverse. Make public schools a real choice for parents! The truth is that Black and Latino kids need these investments desperately, and we can and must say that.

We know the line of attack. White women will be told their children will be indoctrinated and parents’ values and voices will be undermined. Big and bold ideas that allow us to provide life-changing solutions and talk about what we all need, but also what we need to do to make wrongs right for Black people and people of color, is an antidote to the poison of the Southern strategy.