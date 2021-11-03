The Supreme Court Isn’t Gun-Shy Anymore

Bruen’s origins can be traced back to 2008, when the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the Second Amendment protected an individual right to bear arms. The D.C. law in question in Heller severely restricted how a D.C. resident could keep and store a handgun in their own home. As a result, the justices did not address how the Second Amendment now affects laws that limit how people can carry firearms in public. The court later applied its ruling to the rest of the states in McDonald v. Chicago in 2010.

After McDonald, the court did not weigh in on the new bounds of the Second Amendment for the rest of the decade. Why the silence? The justices didn’t say. But most observers suspected that the court’s five-justice conservative bloc was divided on the matter. In recent years, Justice Clarence Thomas began publicly criticizing the other members of the court in dissenting opinions for allegedly avoiding Second Amendment cases, complaining that his colleagues’ inaction had rendered the right to bear arms a “second-class” constitutional right. Shifts in the court’s membership during the Trump era appear to have swung in his favor.

Complicating matters for gun rights advocates is Heller itself. While the 2008 ruling was a landmark victory for their cause, part of the opinion also limited its impact on many existing gun restrictions. Writing for the court toward the end of the opinion, Antonin Scalia cautioned the right to bear arms is “not unlimited” and that “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”