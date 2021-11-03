The Supreme Court Isn’t Gun-Shy Anymore

Debates about the Second Amendment tend to be dense on historical reading. In Heller and McDonald, the court’s conservative justices took an originalist approach, drawing upon what they saw as the original public understanding of the right to bear arms at two key points in American history: when the Second Amendment was ratified shortly after the nation’s founding, and when the Fourteenth Amendment’s passage expanded the Bill of Rights to cover the states after the Civil War. At oral arguments, the parties crossed almost 700 years of history to discuss the Statute of Northampton, a medieval English law passed in 1328 that banned weapons at fairs and other public events.

Underwood told the justices that the statute was the earliest point in an Anglo-American legal tradition that “imposed limits on carrying firearms in public in the interest of public safety.” But Paul Clement, who represented the two men, cautioned the justices against reading too much into the 14th-century law. “There just are no reported cases on this side of the Atlantic, not in actual reporters, not in newspaper reports about crimes of the day, that show anybody being prosecuted for a violation of the Northampton crime simply by carrying common firearms for self-defense,” he explained.

But Wednesday’s arguments also dwelled on the practical consequences of the court’s expected ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan pressed Clement on whether the right to carry extended to “sensitive locations” like the campuses of Columbia University, NYU, and other New York universities. “Well, NYU doesn’t have much of a campus,” Clement quipped, who then declined to say that such restrictions would be permissible. Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked whether they could be carried in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, to which he said that restrictions might be justified on other grounds. Clement conceded that carrying weapons on the subway might not be permitted, but only, he said, because his clients didn’t live in New York City and were unlikely to use it.

Some of the justices pressed Clement on whether people would be allowed to carry arms while consuming alcohol or at major sporting events. “You think that in New York City people should have considerable freedom to carry concealed weapons,” Justice Stephen Breyer told Clement. “I think that people of good moral character who start drinking a lot and who may be there for a football game or some kind of soccer game can get pretty angry at each other. And if they each have a concealed weapon, who knows?” Clement countered that there isn’t much evidence to support those fears based on other states with less restrictive carry regimes than New York.