With Manchin Wavering, House Democrats Put Their Trust in Biden

Welcome, once again, to the beginning of infrastructure week, the “Hotel California” of congressional politics. House Democrats hoped this week to vote on a pair of bills that, in tandem, amount to the crux of President Biden’s legislative agenda: a bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed in the Senate in August, and the Build Back Better Act, a $1.75 trillion social spending package that’s largely focused on child care and climate change.

Last week, Biden attended a House Democratic caucus meeting to present a framework for the Build Back Better Act, also known as “the reconciliation bill,” a shorthand referring to the complicated process by which it will be able to pass the Senate without any Republican votes—assuming of course that all Senate Democrats are willing to cast their votes for it, something that has proven to be an elusive goal over the past few months.

In pursuit of unanimity, the framework, and the more than 1600 pages of legislative text that followed it shortly thereafter, is considerably pared down from the loftier goals and larger topline that it once had. Some of progressive Democrats’ biggest priorities—including paid leave, expansion of Medicare to cover dental and vision care, and prescription drug reform—have been sacrificed along the way. Negotiations continued over the weekend to restore one or all of these provisions to the final bill; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that “we are making regular progress to lower prescription drug prices as we work to refine the agreement.”