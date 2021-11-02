With Manchin Wavering, House Democrats Put Their Trust in Biden

In pursuit of unanimity, the framework, and the more than 1,600 pages of legislative text that followed it shortly thereafter, is considerably pared down from the loftier goals and larger top line that it once had. Some of progressive Democrats’ biggest priorities—including paid leave, expansion of Medicare to cover dental and vision care, and prescription drug reform—have been sacrificed along the way. Negotiations continued over the weekend to restore one or all of these provisions to the final bill; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that “we are making regular progress to lower prescription drug prices as we work to refine the agreement.”

(The Build Back Better Act would amount to $1.85 trillion with $100 billion for immigration reform, but thanks to the arcane rules guiding the reconciliation process, that portion is all but certain to be excised from the final bill. Senator Dick Durbin told reporters Monday that senators would present a “plan C” on immigration to the Senate parliamentarian, arbiter of Senate rules and of what can and cannot be included in reconciliation, as soon as Tuesday.)

While Biden pledged that the revamped bill, lowered from its initial $3.5 trillion cost, would be able to garner support from all Senate Democrats, it did not receive full-throated endorsements from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the bill’s two biggest skeptics.