Trump Will Be Back on the Ballot Next Year, in All but Name

Talking out of both sides of his mouth on Trump’s most bombastic claims about the 2020 election did a great deal for Youngkin. So did embracing “critical race theory,” one of Trump’s pet causes. Here, too, Youngkin benefited from sanding off the former president’s rough edges, curtailing Trump’s belligerent and often racist assertions, and instead hammering his opponent on the importance of ensuring that parents had a voice in their children’s education. His position was extreme and often borderline authoritarian—his closing message revolved, in part, around the necessity of allowing parents to opt their children out of reading Toni Morrison’s Beloved, but it was delivered with something approaching subtlety. The issue wasn’t that white children were learning about America’s racist past—even though, deep down, it was. It was that parents were worried about what their children were being taught at school and Democrats like McAuliffe were refusing to let them have a say.



Above all, though, Youngkin benefited from the absence of Trump. As the race tightened, McAuliffe and his allies hammered Youngkin’s connections to Trump and tried to draw the former president into the race. It didn’t work. Trump did a “tele-rally” for Youngkin, but the gubernatorial candidate didn’t participate. Instead, Trump largely sat out Virginia’s race, aside from a series of statements and radio interviews. That allowed Youngkin to make a plausible case that he wasn’t a “Trump wannabe.”



There is no discounting that the level of engagement on the right at the moment is extraordinary, and that a “red wave” election next fall is likely; at the very least, Republicans seem guaranteed to retake at least one chamber of Congress. And yet, the playbook that Youngkin used seems unlikely to work for Republicans in the midterm elections. For one thing, it was highly specific to Youngkin’s state. Virginia is purple but increasingly blue and is politically defined by the Washington, D.C., suburbs. That will not be the case for many Republicans running next fall. But for those that do, there is an argument to be made that Youngkin’s new “playbook” didn’t work all that well. He outperformed the state’s previous Republican candidate, Bob McDonald, in northern Virginia’s suburbs by about five points—no small achievement but also not necessarily a blaring siren for Democrats, either.

