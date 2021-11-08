Trump Will Be Back on the Ballot Next Year, in All but Name

Above all, though, Youngkin benefited from the absence of Trump. As the race tightened, McAuliffe and his allies hammered Youngkin’s connections to Trump and tried to draw the former president into the race. It didn’t work. Trump did a “tele-rally” for Youngkin, but the gubernatorial candidate didn’t participate. Instead, Trump largely sat out Virginia’s race, aside from a series of statements and radio interviews. That allowed Youngkin to make a plausible case that he wasn’t a “Trump wannabe.”



There is no discounting that the level of engagement on the right at the moment is extraordinary, and that a “red wave” election next fall is likely; at the very least, Republicans seem guaranteed to retake at least one chamber of Congress. And yet, the playbook that Youngkin used seems unlikely to work for Republicans in the midterm elections. For one thing, it was highly specific to Youngkin’s state. Virginia is purple but increasingly blue and is politically defined by the Washington, D.C., suburbs. That will not be the case for many Republicans running next fall. But for those that do, there is an argument to be made that Youngkin’s new “playbook” didn’t work all that well. He outperformed the state’s previous Republican candidate, Bob McDonald, in northern Virginia’s suburbs by about five points—no small achievement, but also not necessarily a blaring siren for Democrats either.



But also, it’s hard to imagine that Trump will stay out of the midterms the way he sequestered himself in Mar-a-Lago during the home stretch in Virginia’s race. Trump loves political rallies and he loves making himself the center of attention. Even if the party succeeds in keeping him away from suburban House races and swing-state Senate races, there will be scores of right-wing Republican candidates who eagerly want him to campaign with them. Trump will, of course, abide. He’ll say things on the stump that will propel him back into the forefront of American politics, making it impossible for any Republican to avoid his shadow. Democrats will use the things he says at rallies to motivate voters who may not have turned out for McAuliffe—and to tarnish the few Republicans who do try to use the Youngkin playbook. (Trump’s social media presence is more of a wild card. It seems unlikely he’ll be reinstated by Twitter and Facebook, but he’s working on his own social media platform that will undoubtedly be covered by the mainstream press.)



We are in the midst of what is probably the nadir of Trump’s public profile. For many of us, it has been a welcome reprieve from his ceaseless, years-long onslaught of racism, bigotry, and authoritarianism (not that some Republicans haven’t tried to fill that vacuum). Enjoy it while it lasts. Come next year, the former president’s gaping, mop-topped orange face will greet us with every click of the remote and mouse. Some Democratic candidates will—like McAuliffe, and Hillary Clinton before him—respond by lazily centering their campaigns on the persistent threat of Trumpism. But the smart ones will let Trump himself do that work, and focus instead on what Democrats are proposing in its place.

