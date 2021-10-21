Do You Want to Get in on the Ground Floor of Trump’s Dumb New Social Media Site?

It’s not clear what the business model of this new venture will ultimately look like. The company claims to be valued at $1.7 billion—a figure that appears to have more or less been plucked out of a hat—but there’s no sense of where its revenue is going to come from. An entertainment company as well as a social media company, TRUTH Social falls under the larger umbrella of the new TMTG—one could say that it aims to be bigger than Twitter, bigger than Fox News—hey, why not bigger than Disney and Google, too? (TMTG really does claim that it will run a news site that competes with CNN and an entertainment company that will compete with Disney.) Whatever this is, it isn’t a real company.



This ultimately may be the point, however. TMTG is going public as a special purpose acquisition company. As Bloomberg’s Matt Levine notes, “Ordinarily that would be risky: The SPAC investors have withdrawal rights—they can take back $10 per share in cash instead of leaving it in the pot for the merger—so the company might not get any money. Here, it is not risky. The reason it is not risky is that people who like Trump will buy the stock.” Ultimately, the company is closer to a meme stock than a technology company.



Trump has been searching for years to find a way to monetize his political popularity; he has, similarly, been griping for years that others were able to profit from his presidency while he was merely constrained to overcharging the Secret Service and running a hotel that doubled as a bribe-collection depot. TMTG and TRUTH Social aren’t really products per se—and they might never exist. All odds are that TRUTH Social itself will crash and burn in spectacular fashion. But that might not matter if this firm simply exists as a vehicle for monetizing Donald Trump’s name, likeness, and intellectual property—and Trump will probably make money from it even if it shits the bed.

