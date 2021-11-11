State Prisons Released More People Before Covid-19 Than During It

Even in states that touted their humanitarian response to the Covid threat in prisons, early releases slowed. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ostensibly invoked an overcrowding statute to free some state prisoners in April 2020, but his order imposed so many criteria (excluding, for instance, anyone who had served more than one sentence) that it “basically eliminated everyone” from being considered for release, Meghan Novisky, a Cleveland State University professor, said last year. The Iowa Department of Corrections boasted that it had created an entirely new second parole board to expedite hearings, but even then, paroles rose by only 4 percent in 2020, and the rate of parole releases (releases granted out of all cases heard by the parole board) actually declined. Last August, an Iowa corrections officer criticized his bosses, saying they “should do more” to release people who were, in his words, “in poor health, a little bit older, probably not going to be a danger to much of anybody.”

In New York, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged in March 2020 to release people locked up for minor violations of parole, a promise that appears to have meant little. A January report from the Partnership for the Public Good found that parole authorities only released 38 percent of people who met the governor’s criteria. Meanwhile, Cuomo granted fewer clemencies than Donald Trump. In Virginia, the governor and corrections department promised to review candidates for early release, then quietly

failed to fulfill their promise. In Florida, the parole board granted freedom to just 1 percent of applicants. The examples go on and on.

Prison officials with the ultimate power to decide who goes free and who stays in prison have displayed an extraordinary level of callousness about the fates to which they were condemning prisoners in their care. The Marshall Project detailed how wardens often blocked or completely ignored compassionate release requests in federal prisons: “They think their job is to keep people in prison, not to let people out,” said Kevin Ring, president of the advocacy group FAMM. In the case of Marie Neba, prosecutors argued that she didn’t deserve a 70-year reduction in her 75-year sentence for Medicare fraud. That she would die of Covid-19 was highly possible, but somehow it was worse to imagine that this suffering mother of three might not be in prison. Ultimately, the reason prison releases dropped during Covid-19 may be as simple and distressing as Ring says: that many people who decide prison releases in this country are not interested in alleviating the suffering of people behind bars, but rather, intensifying it.