Six Heroic Defenders of Democracy

Political extremism is nothing new for Jocelyn Benson, who was elected as Michigan’s secretary of state in 2018. Two years later, during the high-stakes, high-profile clash between Biden and Trump, she found herself overseeing the state’s election process amid lawsuits and even armed protests. Benson’s gateway into voting rights was a job as a researcher for the Southern Poverty Law Center, the civil rights organization famous for its tracking of hate groups and their activities. Part of her work involved undercover surveillance of extremist groups. “My most vivid memories are of going back to my hotel room at the end of the day, and being worried that someone would follow me,” she told me. “When you overcome fears like that in a very real way, it just emboldens you.”

When Benson began her career in Montgomery, Alabama—the crucible of the voting rights movement in the 1960s—she had plans of becoming a voting rights attorney. “I just wanted to enforce the Voting Rights Act,” she told me. But she soon realized that one of the most important avenues to do that was not in the fights after Election Day, but before it, in the work of those who administer elections. Since U.S. elections are largely run by state and local officials, secretaries of state in particular can be quietly influential figures in how those elections are conducted. (Though not every secretary of state is involved in election supervision—Wisconsin’s, for instance, is largely charged with record-keeping duties.)

After moving back to Michigan, Benson began working as a law professor at Wayne State University and, in 2010, wrote the book—quite literally—on the role that secretaries of state play in protecting U.S. democracy. “I wanted to explain to voters … when you elect these election administrators, you choose who runs your democracy,” she told me. At the time, her topic was relatively esoteric—and prescient. But by the 2020 election and the disruptions of the pandemic, the importance of such figures was thrown into sharp relief. And in the months since, Benson suggested, voting rights have only been further imperiled. She has witnessed activists and some leaders in Michigan repeating the Big Lie, she said, in an effort “to sow seeds of doubt, to enable potentially partisan actors to overturn future election results.” The Big Lie is spurring policy, too. And there are “efforts to replace election officials with people who might be more willing to block or otherwise undermine the election results in the future, or who seek to pressure or intimidate those election administrators who are doing the right thing.”

Michigan, which narrowly went for Trump in 2016, found itself to be a battleground state once more in 2020. It was also facing a simmering undercurrent of right-wing unrest. In April 2020, armed anti-lockdown protesters gathered outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing and made their way into the building itself while lawmakers debated pandemic-related measures, disrupting their session. The protesters received moral support from President Donald Trump, who called them “very good people” and urged Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to “make a deal” with them. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” Trump infamously urged on Twitter. Later last year, the FBI announced it had disrupted a militia plot to kidnap and execute Whitmer.