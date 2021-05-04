The Republican Party Is for Liars Only

There are those who believe the Republican Party lacks a cohesive vision for this country, that it has been drained of any ideas for governance, and that it lacks a policy agenda to contrast with the Democrats’ social and economic plans. That is simply not true. The GOP’s vision for American life is that Democrats stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. The party’s central idea for national governance is that Donald Trump should be in charge of it. And its policy agenda is, well, doing things that could make it easier for Trump to win in 2024.

Not every single Republican is on board with this agenda. There are heretics like Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who dared to suggest that Trump’s incitement of a riot at the Capitol in January was bad. There are pariahs like Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who voted to convict the former president in two impeachment trials for abusing power. And there is a party that can’t quite yet bring itself to cast out Cheney and Romney.

After January 6, some commentators spoke of a “civil war” within the Republican party and the wider conservative movement between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump factions. To the extent that such a “war” took place, the Trump loyalists won it almost immediately. The “Big Lie”—that Biden’s victory in 2020 was fraudulent or illegitimate—is all but canonical now on the American right. And the few stragglers who openly challenge it face half-hearted purges from public life.