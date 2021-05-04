The Republican Party Is for Liars Only

Cheney, who currently serves as the House GOP’s third-ranking member, is in slightly hotter water. She famously broke ranks with all but nine other members of her caucus to vote for Trump’s impeachment in January and denounced his incitement of the riot by saying there had “never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.” Cheney and Trump weren’t exactly chummy before January 6, either. “We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world,” Trump told supporters in his infamous January 6 speech before the riot.

None of what Cheney said about Trump’s responsibility for January 6 is wrong. But her continued criticism of Trump is highly inconvenient for a party that wants to pretend that the insurrection didn’t happen and largely supports Trump’s return to power on the false grounds that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure Cheney for her role in Trump’s impeachment proceedings in January. She also faced what amounted to a vote of no confidence in her House leadership role, which she won in February.

But that internal support within the House GOP may now be flagging as she continues to highlight Trump’s role in the attack and calls for scrutiny into how it unfolded. “If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who also voted to impeach Trump earlier this year, told The Hill. “Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.”