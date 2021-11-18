Paul Gosar and Kevin McCarthy Should Keep Alexander Hamilton’s Name Out of Their Mouths

“If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person who attempted to be censured by this House,” intoned Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, “then so be it.”

Oh, lord. Seriously? OK: First of all, let’s put aside the backward grammar, since I doubt it was Hamilton who “attempted” to be censured. Let’s get to the facts. There was indeed a censure vote held against Hamilton, who had allegedly mishandled some loans that Congress had authorized. But it failed. Hamilton was never censured. For the record, the first man who actually was censured by the House was Ohio Congressman William Stanbery in 1832. His crime? Speaking ill of the speaker of the House, accusing him of having presidential ambitions.

But besides that: Alexander Hamilton? Really? Hamilton was, to be sure, a very controversial figure in his time, the leader of the (usually) minority faction in the early days of the republic. Aaron Burr, you might recall, challenged him to a duel. (Hamilton lost, and they made a whole big musical about it.) But Hamilton was a major intellectual force in American history: the first secretary of the Treasury and a first-tier founder.