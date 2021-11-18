Paul Gosar and Kevin McCarthy Should Keep Alexander Hamilton’s Name Out of Their Mouths

But besides that: Alexander Hamilton? Really? Hamilton was, to be sure, a very controversial figure in his time, the leader of the (usually) minority faction in the early days of the republic. Aaron Burr, you might recall, challenged him to a duel. (Hamilton lost, and they made a whole big musical about it.) But Hamilton was a major intellectual force in American history: the first secretary of the Treasury and a first-tier founder.

What is Paul Gosar? A guy whose own brothers and sisters find him to be an affront and an embarrassment.

We need to spend a moment reflecting on what it takes for this nothing-person, this dentist who beat a Democratic incumbent in the Tea Party wave year of 2010 with the backing of Sarah Palin and Joe Arpaio, this drooling simian who agreed to one debate but withdrew because he already had a knack for saying weird stuff and figured 90 minutes on a stage against a literate opponent might be death, to decide to compare himself to Alexander Hamilton. The answer—or, to be more precise, answers—are these: One, he’ll say anything, and he and whatever staff aide discovered this Hamilton factoid thought it made him sound good; two, he and his staff perhaps also knew it would make him sound martyr-like, since Hamilton was killed in his famous duel (if indeed they even knew that). But most important of all, you know that faculty that people with consciences have, the mental guardrail that makes them say, “Now, wait: Is this accurate, and fair?” This is a faculty that Gosar doesn’t possess.