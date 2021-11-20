Kyle Rittenhouse, Black Lives Matter, and the Idea of Self Defense

Let’s pretend that the logic that allowed Rittenhouse to be acquitted also applied to Pugh and Betts. To do this, we need to be clear about what the jury was tasked with deciding in Rittenhouse’s case. To find Rittenhouse guilty of first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, jurors had to decide whether prosecutors had proven that he had not acted in self-defense. In other words, he had a presumption of innocence not afforded to Pugh and Betts.

While Wisconsin’s laws on self-defense for defendants were strengthened 10 years ago amid a wave of stand your ground activism across the country, the statute affecting Rittenhouse’s conduct dates back further. The state law says a person can threaten or use force against another if a defendant believes harm is coming their way. In court, Judge Bruce Schroeder said such a finding should be based on “what a person of ordinary intelligence and prudence would have believed in the defendant’s position under the circumstances existing at the time of the alleged offense.” The belief could even be mistaken, the judge explained to the jury, but it has to have been reasonable.

We can’t be sure of Pugh’s exact thoughts when she broke the car window near an interstate highway. But when police perp-walked the 21-year-old the next day, she let us know that she saw her actions as defensive, yelling out to news cameras, “Genocide is happening, we’re being murdered in the streets.” There is not consensus over the term genocide, but it is a fact that a myriad of things are deadlier for Black people for reasons related to a history of oppression older than the nation itself. In the face of such a grand totality of collective, centuries-long, ongoing violence, what exactly wouldn’t constitute a reasonable form of self-defense?