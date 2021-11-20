Kyle Rittenhouse, Black Lives Matter, and the Idea of Self Defense

While Wisconsin’s laws on self-defense for defendants were strengthened ten years ago amid a wave of Stand Your Ground activism across the country, the statute affecting Rittenhouse’s conduct dates back further. The state law says a person can threaten or use force against another if a defendant believes harm is coming their way. In court, Judge Bruce Schroeder said such a finding should be based on “what a person of ordinary intelligence and prudence would have believed in the defendant’s position under the circumstances existing at the time of the alleged offense.” The belief could even be mistaken, the judge explained to the jury, but it has to have been reasonable.

We can’t be sure of Pugh’s exact thoughts when she broke the car window near an interstate highway. But when police perp-walked the 21-year-old the next day, she let us know that she saw her actions as defensive, yelling out to news cameras, “Genocide is happening, we’re being murdered in the streets.” There is not consensus over the term genocide, but it is a fact that a myriad of things are deadlier for Black people for reasons related to a history of oppression older than the nation itself. In the face of such a grand totality of collective, centuries-long, ongoing violence, what exactly wouldn’t constitute a reasonable form of self-defense?

Meanwhile, in Illinois, 19-year-old Betts made clear in a Facebook post that he thought a local riot would inspire “fear” among the perpetrators of injustice against Black people. More than a year later, in a letter from jail shortly before his sentencing in August, he wrote that he felt angry at the time he did the post, “thinking about how African Americans have been targeted in this country for generations. We’ve suffered from racism, discrimination, police brutality, [and] racial profiling.” All things that he’s personally experienced.

At their sentencing, both Betts and Pugh made it amply clear that they regretted their actions. Rittenhouse won’t have to show contrition at a sentencing hearing, nor is it likely that he will expound on his regret publicly, considering all of the affirmation he has received that his actions weren’t only justified but heroic.