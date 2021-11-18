Why Kyle Rittenhouse Is a Right-Wing Hero and Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Not

In a pair of courtrooms separated by 1,000 or so miles, an 18-year-old former lifeguard and a 35-year-old former member of the Coast Guard argued to predominantly white juries that when they killed people it was because they desperately feared for their own lives. Most every major news outlet is running a live feed dedicated to each minuscule development in Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense trial. Oddly, the coverage of the former Coast Guardsman, Travis McMichael, his ex-cop father Gregory, and their neighbor, William Bryan—the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery while he was out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia in February of 2020—hasn’t been nearly comparable in scale.

The idea of a wannabe-child soldier like Rittenhouse is obviously potent to onlookers on the left and right, after several years of protests and counter-protests in which militia activity was particularly visible. Immediately following the night Rittenhouse shot three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, the right began to turn Rittenhouse into a symbol of law and order and righteous self-defense. He’s been called an “all-American,” and “a little boy trying to protect his community”; his indeed childlike terror and impulsiveness improbably reimagined as the work of a tactical mastermind evading certain death. Recently, the conversation has become so unfixed from reality that an Australian conservative commenter (and frequent New York Post contributor) claimed the case was really brought in order to “punch down at the white working class son of a single mother.”

Who will the state allow to self-deputize as killer police?

Obviously there are a number of differences between the Rittenhouse case and that of the men who killed Arbery, but both raise the same fundamental question: Who will the state allow to self-deputize as killer police? The men who chased down Arbery claim they were attempting a “citizen’s arrest” when they suspected a young Black man of burglary. Rittenhouse’s lawyers say their client had been menaced by a “crazy person” who, unless stopped with a bullet, would have certainly killed the then-17-year-old playacting at war. But it’s only Rittenhouse who has been valorized by conservative politicians and commenters, and only Rittenhouse receiving 24-hour coverage as the prosecution and defense argue over which video evidence the jury can view. Whether he goes to prison or not, the project that intended to make him a martyr and a culture war staple undoubtedly worked.