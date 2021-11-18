Why Kyle Rittenhouse Is a Right-Wing Hero and Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Not

Who will the state allow to self-deputize as killer police?

Obviously there are a number of differences between the Rittenhouse case and that of the men who killed Arbery, but both raise the same fundamental question: Who will the state allow to self-deputize as killer police? The men who chased down Arbery claim they were attempting a “citizen’s arrest” when they suspected a young Black man of burglary. Rittenhouse’s lawyers say their client had been menaced by a “crazy person” who, unless stopped with a bullet, would have certainly killed the then-17-year-old playacting at war. But it’s only Rittenhouse who has been valorized by conservative politicians and commenters, and only Rittenhouse receiving 24-hour coverage as the prosecution and defense argue over which video evidence the jury can view. Whether he goes to prison or not, the project that intended to make him a martyr and a culture-war staple undoubtedly worked.

Rittenhouse isn’t the first assailant to get this celebrity treatment, but it is notable that the right wing has adopted a teenager as a symbol of justice instead of a literal cop and his son (who leaned heavily on his use-of-force training in the Coast Guard in his testimony on Wednesday). After George Zimmerman shot and killed Travyon Martin, he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his legal defense and signed autographs for fans. As recently as last year, Jake Gardner, a bar owner who shot and killed a Black man during a Black Lives Matter event, was described by conservative commentators as a righteous small businessman responding to an imminent threat. And even the personal injury lawyer Mark McCloskey, a bumbling figure with a rather poor grasp of gun safety, has parlayed his fear of protesters into a political career. But the men who killed Arbery, one of whom was a police officer for decades, haven’t really been admitted into this pantheon. A smattering of Facebook groups and short-lived GoFundMe campaigns quickly fell off.

The prosecution of the Arbery shooting has been more complex—and arguably more reflective of the routine reality of state-sanctioned violence in the United States. It took two and a half arduous months to make an arrest. The New York Times noted in early coverage that witnesses said the jogging Arbery looked like he was “up to no good,” playing into a long history of casting Black men as criminals worthy of killing. The first prosecutor to take the case allegedly directed officers to let Travis McMichael walk away, as a way of showing favor to his father, her former employee; the second prosecutor argued that there was no probable cause to issue warrants because it is “perfectly legal” in Georgia to “hold this criminal suspect until law enforcement arrived,” as the men who stopped Arbery did. All of which is probably a better representation of how people tend to get away with murder than, for instance, the highly publicized Wisconsin-specific legal technicality by which Rittenhouse got out of his possession of a dangerous weapon charge.