Biden Is Smart to Reappoint Jerome Powell to the Federal Reserve

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is Powell’s leading foe among the Democrats, said she won’t vote to confirm him. Were the Republicans to oppose Powell as a bloc, that could pose a serious obstacle. But Powell was elevated to Fed chair by Trump (never mind that Trump subsequently attacked him routinely on Twitter), so even if Warren is joined in opposition by fellow Powell critics Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jeff Merkley, Powell can probably secure enough Republican votes to win confirmation.

I don’t mean to dismiss out of hand Warren’s criticism that Powell allowed financial regulation to deteriorate on his watch. At a hearing in September, she pointed out that the Fed had, under Powell, weakened the stress tests it imposed on banks under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. It also weakened Dodd-Frank’s “Volcker rule” separating commercial banks from risky private equity and hedge funds. “The Volcker rule as implemented,” Powell answered, “was complex and not workable.” That was not reassuring.

But macroeconomic policies are the Fed’s main business, and Powell’s have been sound. In August 2020 he formally ended the Fed’s longstanding practice of raising interest rates preemptively to head off inflation increases. He rightly put economic recovery from the Covid recession well ahead of inflation worries, and waited until this month to start ratcheting down the Fed’s $120 billion per month bond-purchase stimulus program. The result, combined with the Covid stimulus bills passed under Trump and Biden, has been a rapid recovery from the worst of the pandemic’s economic effects. Unemployment is still elevated, at 4.6 percent, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 3.5 percent, but with people quitting their jobs at a historic rate, there’s a limit to how worried we should be about that. People like, ahem, me, who thought the tight labor market would vanish by September, turned out to be wrong.