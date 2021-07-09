A Sign That the Labor Shortage Is Vanishing

Nearly half the states—all led by Republican governors—have ended the supplement early, in the belief that it was discouraging people from looking for work. Although responsible scholarship during most of the pandemic indicated that fatter unemployment checks weren’t shrinking the labor market significantly, the enormous recent growth in unfilled jobs suggests that started changing this spring. It’s difficult to identify many alternative explanations when nine million jobs go begging.

One alternative explanation I find plausible is that workers remain frightened to return to their workplaces. Many of my confrères in the professional classes, who by virtue of their sky-high vaccination rates should have little to fear, still won’t be back in their offices before Labor Day. Several rungs down the income distribution, where encountering the unvaxxed on the job is much likelier, the working class has more legitimate reason to fret about getting infected with Covid-19’s delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States.

Yet President Joe Biden, who presents himself as a champion of the working class, won’t let the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issue a vaccine-or-mask requirement for all workplaces, even as evidence mounts that the administration’s pretty-please approach is failing. Biden can’t even bring himself to order the military to require vaccinations. This is political cowardice, and many of Biden’s allies are starting to suggest as much. “I’m trying to restrain myself,” Kathleen Sebelius, who was health and human services secretary under President Barack Obama, told The New York Times this week. “We’re going to tiptoe around mandates,” she said. “It’s like, come on. I’m kind of over that. I want to make sure that people I deal with don’t have it so I don’t transmit it to my granddaughter.”