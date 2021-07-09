A Sign That the Labor Shortage Is Vanishing

News travels slowly in the summer months, so you may have missed this week’s signal that the Great American Labor Shortage of 2021 is easing: Fewer people are quitting their jobs.

Last month I expressed skepticism that the much-discussed labor shortage, still the subject of countless Page One feature stories, would last much beyond September 6, when the federal government discontinues its $300 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits. Now I think maybe I should have said the labor shortage wouldn’t last much past July 1.

Nearly half the states—all led by Republican governors—have ended the supplement early, in the belief that it was discouraging people from looking for work. Although responsible scholarship during most of the pandemic indicated that fatter unemployment checks weren’t shrinking the labor market significantly, the enormous recent growth in unfilled jobs suggests that started changing this spring. It’s difficult to identify many alternative explanations when nine million jobs go begging.