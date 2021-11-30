We Don’t Have to Make the Same Mistakes on Omicron That We Made on Delta

If we have a shot at containing omicron, contact-tracing is going to be a linchpin.

One of the first failures was contact-tracing, the painstaking process of tracing chains of exposure following infection. From the jump, contact tracing has been stymied by roadblocks inside our highly disjointed public health system, politicization and distrust of public health officials, burnout among the public health workforce, and regular surges that overwhelm our abilities. But contact-tracing is critical now. If we have a shot at containing omicron, contact-tracing is going to be a linchpin.

So will rapid testing. These kinds of tests allow relatively accurate point-of-contact verification that enables activity at schools, workplaces, and other potentially high-risk sites to go forward with far less risk and anxiety. To this day, rapid tests remain hard to come by and far too expensive in the U.S. Germans can purchase rapid tests easily for under a dollar. They’re free in the UK. Though the Biden administration leveraged the Defense Production Act to make 280 million more tests available, that’s less than one test per American. We need far more. Indeed, prices remain high in the U.S. for the same reasons too many other things are too expensive here: Individuals are competing with large corporate purchasers and test manufacturers know they can get away with charging higher prices, so they do.

Another standard practice in the UK is genomic surveillance, or the capacity to identify the genetic footprint of Covid-19 as it spreads; it’s the reason why South Africa, a global leader in genomic surveillance, was so quick to identify omicron in the first place. The U.S. has been slow to the party, and we remain behind owing to roadblocks emerging from the fact that our public health system is both disjointed and underfunded. At the beginning of the year, the U.S. had only uploaded 0.3 percent of its total infections to a global genomic database, compared to 60 percent in Australia. Since then, our genomic surveillance capacity has increased substantially. However, it continues to lag considerably behind global leaders; the U.S. figure is still at only 5 to 10 percent of cases. As omicron spreads, first into the U.S. and then regionally, keeping tabs on it will stress our system’s capacity. The simple answer is that we need yet more.

Finally, we have masks and vaccines. Perhaps no terrain has been fought over quite like these. Whether in schools, workplaces, airplanes, or public transit, the politicization over mask and vaccine requirements has been effective. The pushback it has motivated has been fierce. But requirements work. More than 90 percent of the federal workforce has complied with a federal vaccine requirement. And evidence has demonstrated that school masking policies are associated with lower Covid spread. In the face of a yet more transmissible variant, these requirements are even more important now.