We Don’t Have to Make the Same Mistakes on Omicron That We Made on Delta

Finally, we have masks and vaccines. Perhaps no terrain has been fought over quite like these. Whether in schools, workplaces, airplanes, or public transit, the politicization of mask and vaccine requirements has been effective. The pushback they have motivated has been fierce. But requirements work. More than 90 percent of the federal workforce has complied with a federal vaccine requirement. And evidence has demonstrated that school masking policies are associated with lower Covid spread. In the face of a yet more transmissible variant, these requirements are even more important now.

Throughout this pandemic, the countries that have fared best have been the ones that have deployed fundamental public health tools like testing, tracing, surveillance, and mask and vaccine requirements most effectively.

There remain more questions than answers. How much more transmissible is omicron? How effective are our vaccines? How severe are the symptoms? We will learn more about this variant over time. And yet throughout this pandemic, the countries that have fared best have been the ones that have deployed fundamental public health tools like testing, tracing, surveillance, and mask and vaccine requirements most effectively. Our response throughout this pandemic, unfortunately, has been characterized by a failure to do just that. More than three-quarters of a million of us have died because of it. Yet again, we have the opportunity to pick up the tried-and-true public health tool kit.

This time, I hope we do. The good news is that the Biden administration has done yeoman’s work to improve public health coordination among the federal, state, and local governments. But more is needed. Pummeled by the last 18 months, local and state health departments are struggling to staff up. In the same way the administration deployed federal personnel to staff spillover hospitals during previous Covid surges, it needs to staff local and state health departments to increase contact tracing capacity right now. In addition to state and local public health laboratories, university and hospital laboratories should also be recruited in the effort to genomically surveil Covid specimens. Finally, rapid testing manufacturers, many of whom have received billions in funding and support from the federal government, cannot be allowed to fleece consumers by raising prices and filling corporate orders first. Though we know yet little about omicron, the sine qua non of public health is preparedness. This is, after all, what we should have been doing in the first place.