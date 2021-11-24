It’s Not Too Late to Punish Andrew Cuomo for His Covid Atrocities

Per the Assembly’s report, the administration went to great lengths to ensure that only nursing home residents who died of Covid-19 in nursing homes were counted—residents who died in other facilities were not counted as nursing home deaths, deflating the number, even though it’s highly likely that many of those contracted the virus in their residences before dying in different medical facilities. Nationwide, more than 170,000 nursing home patients have died in the pandemic—the Covid Tracking Project estimated that one in ten nursing home residents have died of the virus—and more have died in New York than in any other state. While the true number of nursing home deaths is still cloaked in mystery, an investigation from the state attorney general’s office in January found that “published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent,” suggesting that the figure could be higher than 15,000.



The decision to do so was the subject of “multiple discussions” between Cuomo and his staff, suggesting a cover-up intentionally engineered to push back against mounting criticism, particularly from the right. That this happened while the governor was working on a book casting himself as a leader in the fight against the pandemic is especially egregious. Cuomo has repeatedly cast these criticisms as a right-wing smear job but it doesn’t change the wider problem: He and his administration deliberately sought to mislead the public about those deaths and they did so for base political reasons. “Evidence obtained during our investigation demonstrates that while the [Department of Health] Report was released under the auspices of DOH, it was substantially revised by the Executive Chamber and largely intended to combat criticisms regarding former Governor Cuomo’s directive that nursing homes should readmit residents that had been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the report concludes.



The Assembly’s report has revived talk of impeachment—although the fact that Cuomo has left office makes that prospect unlikely. Still, given the severity of the allegations and the fact that they have now been corroborated multiple times, there is a strong case for taking action to hold the former governor accountable. “The impeachment process, I don’t believe, is just to remove someone from office,” Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara told Spectrum News. “It’s also to reject this behavior, reject what this governor was doing and was using his office for. We also have to set an example here.”

Regardless, there should be a larger reckoning for the elder care industry, both inside New York and in the country at large—nursing home patients are among the most vulnerable people of society and yet they are routinely overlooked by politicians, the public, and the media. But Andrew Cuomo has still largely escaped blame for what may be the biggest scandal of his administration.

