Don’t Let the GOP Fool You—Republicans Love Inflation

The real estate market is especially fond of inflation because real estate is a debt-intensive industry. Trump, when he was president, constantly beat up Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for not lowering to his satisfaction the cost of borrowing. That wasn’t because Trump was a Republican—Republicans are supposed to pretend they hate inflation. It was because Trump was a real estate tycoon.

The stock market likes inflation because it depresses the bond market. When stocks fall, that isn’t because the stock market fears inflation; it’s because it fears the Fed will raise interest rates to curb it. The bond market isn’t crazy about inflation, but if inflation gets bad enough the Fed raises interest rates, which it loves. Banks, similarly, dislike inflation right up until the Fed hikes interest rates, at which point they purr like a kitten.

If Republicans and their constituents love inflation so much, why haven’t they been able to bring it back? For the same reason that the current inflation spurt won’t likely last long. Inflation is a wage-price spiral, and for the past generation wages have stagnated. The one—the only—good thing to come from that is that inflation never took off. Wages have been rising lately, but they still lag price increases considerably, and there’s a limit to how much you can raise prices before you make your product unaffordable to the median wage earner. As Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post noted recently, when you adjust for inflation, average hourly wages actually fell 1.2 percent between October 2020 and October 2021.