Trump Moves U.S. One Chilling Step Closer to War With Russia

Trump and Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, have been sparring online since Trump shortened his deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine, lest the country incur his famous tariffs. Medvedev wrote on Monday that “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war” with the U.S.

Trump fired back, telling the chairman to “watch his words.” Then Medvedev responded, warning Trump about the “fabled ‘Dead Hand,’” Russia’s secretive nuclear missile system, set to fire automatically if Moscow’s leadership is taken out.

Now Trump has responded by sending nuclear submarines—which have the capacity to launch nuclear weapons but do not necessarily carry them—to the “appropriate regions.”