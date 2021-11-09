Why Do American Businesses Want Their Employees to Get Covid-19?

Oh, please. At the request of businesses, the vaccine mandate will take effect one month later than previously planned, on January 4. Shoppers will be done celebrating not only Christmas (December 25) but also Boxing Day (December 26), Hanukkah (November 28 to December 6), Kwanzaa (December 26 to January 1), New Year’s Eve (December 31), New Year’s Day (January 1), and the Feast of the Circumcision (January 1). Some Eastern Orthodox Christians may not be done shopping because they celebrate Christmas on January 7. But I’m guessing even they get the bulk of their shopping done before January 1, when the big post-Christmas sales end.

Granted, some parts of the ETS take effect before January 4. But these are extremely minor and consist mostly of measures any sane retailer will have imposed long ago. By December 5, for example, all unvaccinated employees reporting to a workplace will have to be masked. But in every store I visit, all employees and all customers already must be masked, vaccinated or not. By December 5, employers must start granting their unvaxxed employees paid time off to get vaxxed. But at this late date, that requires at most two quick trips to a drugstore. By December 5, employers must share information with employees about the ETS and about the efficacy of the vaccines. But that information is easily downloadable from the federal government. Here’s a fact sheet on the ETS, and here’s a webinar. Here’s a fact sheet on the efficacy of the vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Do I have to do everything?

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents bigger retailers like Target and Best Buy and the Gap, concedes that “the mandate on private employers technically begins post-holiday.” But “the planning time to design and implement the mandate will fall during the busiest part of the shopping season.” So what? Retail clerks don’t design and implement companywide policy. That’s what the suits do back at company headquarters. Maybe what the RILA means is that executive suites start emptying out for the holidays around November 15. If so, then boo freaking hoo. It’s called an emergency temporary standard because we’re in an emergency. More than 1,000 people are still dying from Covid-19 every day. Cabo will have to wait.