Why Do American Businesses Want Their Employees to Get Covid-19?

Remember all those news stories a couple of months back about labor unions opposing vaccine mandates? Not many did, and when they did, they usually were just positioning themselves to implement the mandates in practical and humane ways (for instance, by securing unvaccinated workers paid leave to get jabbed). Labor opposition mostly faded away. Now the big story is opposition from the management side. I didn’t see it coming, because businesses have so obvious a stake in getting their workers vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The management revolt occurred after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued its Covid emergency temporary standard (ETS) on Nov. 4, requiring large businesses to compel employees either to get the Covid vaccine or get tested weekly at their own expense. The logical business response would be “thank you,” because, as Joseph Briggs, Daan Struyvan, and Sid Bhushan wrote in a Goldman Sachs analysis two months ago, “a higher share of vaccinated individuals should help lower virus spread—and therefore lower the risk of a virus-drag on job growth like we saw in August—and boost labor demand in high-contact services that have been slow to recover.” Duh.

Some business groups expressed enthusiasm for the ETS. “We support the administration’s vaccination efforts,” said the Business Roundtable, “and continued engagement with stakeholders to ensure implementation is a success.” But most did not. The Chamber of Commerce (whose reluctance to endorse the rule I wrote about in September) said that OSHA addressed “some of” its “concerns,” then switched its focus to offering companies advice about how best to abide by it—a tacit, if sulky, signal that it doesn’t plan to make trouble. By contrast, the Chamber sent out an ecstatic press statement about House passage of the infrastructure bill.